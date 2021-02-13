Local officials applaud Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to let voters raise sales tax

Each community would choose whether to enact the local sales tax with voters deciding in a local referendum.

Both Dane County and Madison faced painful 2021 budgets when crafting spending plans amid an economy disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dane County’s sales tax collections were expected to end 2020 down almost $12 million. Typically, sales tax revenue makes up about a quarter of the county’s budget, or $68 million. In Madison, officials faced a $16 million deficit.

"I expect our budgets to be difficult for the next several years as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are going to need to use every tool available, including increasing efficiency, cutting services, and finding new sources of revenue,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Dane County was more measured in its response, with Ariana Vruwink, a spokeswoman for County Executive Joe Parisi, writing in an email: "For this option to exist, this measure would have to be approved by the state legislature, which is highly unlikely. Regardless, Dane County has no plans to seek this even on the slim chance it survives the legislature."