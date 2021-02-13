Local officials applaud Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to let voters raise sales tax

Madison-area government officials are lauding a new budget proposal from Gov. Tony Evers that would give them the option of raising the sales tax, a move they say could help diversify revenue streams and make up for heavy expenses tied to the COVID-19 crisis.
Under the plan, unveiled Friday, some areas of the state could raise their sales tax by up to 1 percentage point if approved by voters through a referendum process.
"I’m grateful to Gov. Evers for recognizing that cities need more options to balance our budgets and provide essential services," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "For years, the state has restricted our ability to raise revenue and preempted local control, which has harmed our communities."
Statewide, the sales tax is 5%, but most counties — including Dane — have already used a process under the law to increase that to 5.5%. Evers’ proposal would allow counties to raise that level an additional 0.5%, if voters agree in a referendum.
Evers also wants to grant certain municipalities the ability to impose their own 0.5% levy if OK’d through a local referendum. That means some Wisconsin communities could potentially raise their levy to 6.5%.
Local officials for years have called on the state to grant them more flexibility in raising revenues. Wisconsin Counties Association executive director Mark O’Connell noted Friday the state’s current reliance on property taxes as a tool to bring in more dollars means counties “have very few options for funding local services.”
“Today’s announcement from Governor Evers gives local taxpayers a voice in how they prefer to pay for services and is a recognition that Wisconsin must begin addressing its over reliance on property taxes,” he said in a press release. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities has also announced its support of the measure.
Out of all Midwest states, Wisconsin municipalities are the most dependent on the property tax and rely much less on sales taxes, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Wisconsin’s 5% rate puts it behind other nearby states, which range from a 6% levy (Michigan and Iowa) to 7% in Indiana, per the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
A WPF report last month found that sales tax collections grew at their slowest rate since 2010. For the past nine consecutive years, the state and local taxes paid by Wisconsin residents and businesses in 2020 fell as a share of income in the state.
Evers in his announcement Friday said Wisconsin communities have “been doing more with less for far too long.”
“The state should be setting the floor, not the ceiling, for local partners, and Wisconsin taxpayers should have a say in whether they want their communities to have more resources so their local government can keep providing critical services—that's pretty simple stuff,” he said. “Our proposal puts the question back in the hands of the folks best positioned to make decisions for their community—local leaders and the people who live there.”
Under the governor’s plan, municipalities with populations that exceed 30,000 would be allowed to impose a 0.5% sales tax. In Dane County, these cities include Madison and Sun Prairie.
Each community would choose whether to enact the local sales tax with voters deciding in a local referendum.
Both Dane County and Madison faced painful 2021 budgets when crafting spending plans amid an economy disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Dane County’s sales tax collections were expected to end 2020 down almost $12 million. Typically, sales tax revenue makes up about a quarter of the county’s budget, or $68 million. In Madison, officials faced a $16 million deficit.
"I expect our budgets to be difficult for the next several years as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are going to need to use every tool available, including increasing efficiency, cutting services, and finding new sources of revenue,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Dane County was more measured in its response, with Ariana Vruwink, a spokeswoman for County Executive Joe Parisi, writing in an email: "For this option to exist, this measure would have to be approved by the state legislature, which is highly unlikely. Regardless, Dane County has no plans to seek this even on the slim chance it survives the legislature."
All but four of the state’s 72 counties have imposed an additional 0.5% county sales and use tax: Manitowoc, Racine, Waukesha and Winnebago, according to a paper from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Beyond that, local governments are also able to raise revenues through other types of sales taxes, such as food and beverage ones that are part of local exposition district taxes and items for tourists as part of the premier resort area taxes.
The latest announcement of the contents of Evers’ new two-year spending plan for Wisconsin comes days ahead of his planned budget address on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Also this week, the governor has announced he’ll seek to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, accept federal Medicaid expansion dollars, invest $150 million in mental and behavioral health services and more.