Local measures respond to, exemplify ongoing fight over elections administration in Wisconsin

Citing increased threats amid false reports of widespread voter fraud, local governments across Wisconsin are creating special rules to safeguard election workers.

Some municipal and county bodies are also expressing support for the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections in the state and has become a frequent target of Republicans, many of whom want to disband it.

In August, local governments in Madison, Racine and Sheboygan raised penalties for people who threaten or harass election workers.

Committing disorderly conduct against election staff in Madison, for example, will now yield a $691 citation, compared to $439 for typical disorderly conduct citations. Under the ordinance, each instance of disorderly conduct can be charged under a separate violation, and if the conduct is repeated or poses a "significant threat," law enforcement could refer the matter to the district attorney.

The efforts come as around 15% of election workers nationwide report receiving threats and 66% say false information is making their jobs more dangerous, according to a March poll by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice.

That poll came several months after the federal Department of Justice launched a task force to address the rise in threats toward election workers and officials.

Democrats applauded the local initiatives, which they said are aimed at protecting the people who keep elections fair. But some Republicans have been critical of them.

Republican Party of Dane County Chair Scott Grabins, who did not respond to a request for comment, told the conservative outlet Empower Wisconsin that the ordinance "was clearly put in place to intimidate poll watchers.”

“It’s to make people have second thoughts before they even politely ask or challenge something they might see in a polling location," Grabins told the outlet.

Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said in July that the Madison ordinance is aimed at "violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, unreasonably loud or otherwise disorderly conduct" that tends to cause or provoke a disturbance or has the intent of harassing or annoying the recipients.

Last month, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed a measure setting aside $95,000 to begin planning for a secure elections facility. That came after a Dane County task force in late July called for hardening the county's election infrastructure, describing the security of election equipment as "inadequate" and threats to elections workers as a "serious problem."

Elsewhere

Other local resolutions seek to encourage turnout and help make elections run more smoothly.

In June, Green Bay officials set aside close to $16,000 before the primary to hire more poll workers and expand voting hours.

In August, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed a resolution setting aside $50,000 for voter outreach, registration and education efforts.

Other local governments have leapt to the defense of the elections commission, which has come under fire since the 2020 election for issuing guidance to clerks that was later rescinded or found to conflict with state law, including permitting the use of secure drop boxes for ballots, allowing clerks to fill in missing witness information on absentee ballot envelopes and suspending the requirement that special election workers be present before certain nursing home residents can cast an absentee ballot.

At least 10 counties and municipalities have passed resolutions in support of the commission, local clerks or both. Some of those measures also push back against the lawmakers and candidates seeking to disband it.

Lukewarm support

Most such resolutions have passed in Democratic-leaning cities and counties, but two were adopted in conservative Rusk County and its county seat, Ladysmith.

While the Rusk County resolution opposed efforts to transfer election administration duties from the commission to a partisan entity, supervisors struck language in the original resolution that lauded election workers.

For example, language that election officials played "a critical role in making the 2020 election safe, secure, and accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic" and that bullying and threats "hurts the health of our democracy" was removed. It also struck a reference to "democracy" in the resolution's first line, replacing it with "Constitutional Republic."

And the resolution added a paragraph calling on the elections commission to follow state law. The board also requested the Legislature and governor create legislation regarding "unsecured drop boxes, voter roll integrity, and voting machine security."

"It's actually the job of the state lawmakers to oversee the Wisconsin Elections Commission and to make law regarding elections," said Jonathan Unterschuetz, the county board supervisor who suggested the changes to the resolution.

In a separate resolution, also introduced at that July meeting, supervisors opposed the use of private funds for election administration — spurred by supplemental funding for the 2020 election provided by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life. That organization, funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, provided more than $10 million in grants to help administer the last presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the funding the group distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump.

The board passed that resolution unanimously.

'Do what you can'

Rusk County resident Chrysa Ostenso, who asked her local representatives on the city and county levels to introduce the proposal supporting the Elections Commission, said, "We would like to ... have some of these government bodies on record, saying that they want free and fair elections."

"People feel like we don't have any power," she said. "You could talk to your legislator. You can talk to your congressman. You can write letters. It doesn't seem to be doing anything. But at the same time, if you do nothing, you'll just go crazy. So you just try to do what you can."

Similar resolutions have passed in Madison, Dane County, Kenosha, Fox Point, Bayside, Glendale, Beloit, Fitchburg and Milwaukee County.

Joe Waldman, the Wisconsin campaign manager for the liberal voter-advocacy group All Voting is Local, said he contacted his Madison City Council representative to get support for a local resolution backing election officials. That organization and other liberal groups like the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and Wisconsin Conservation have also supported voting-related proposals around the state. Elsewhere, the measures have been driven by local volunteers.

"There's a lot of people throughout the state who are just really independently motivated because ... these election officials are their friends and neighbors," Waldman said. "They know these people and are upset when they hear that they're getting death threats, which unfortunately is happening in all sorts of different communities."