Local legislative candidates set to compete in August primary

For the four heavily Democratic Madison-area seats where the incumbent isn't running, the winners of the August 11 Democratic primary will almost certainly win their seats in the November general election. The four candidates who win in November will likely have the name recognition to stay in those positions for as long as they'd like.

"When a seat that is a lifetime seat opens up, yes, you’re going to get a lot of candidates," Levitan said. "This is their chance, this is the only chance they’ve got."

To get on the August ballot, candidates for Senate need 400 to 800 valid signatures, while candidates for Assembly need 200 to 400. The validity of signatures can be challenged and a candidate may lose ballot access if total valid signatures dips below the required amount. The candidates cleared for the August ballot may change as the Wisconsin Elections Commission updates its list.

Senate District 26

Senate District 26 spans most of the city of Madison, including the isthmus and west side. Risser has represented the district for decades. He was first elected in 1962, and announced his retirement earlier this year. The candidates that garnered enough nomination signatures to be placed on the ballot are: