Local leaders warn Wisconsin governor: Voters at risk from COVID-19

The leaders don't say what Evers should do, only that “more needs to be done and done quickly.”

“We recognize concerns about disenfranchisement, and we fully support our rules around elections in normal situations. These are not normal circumstances — and the potential for disenfranchisement is actually higher if we proceed like we are. Many people will stay away from the polls for fear of contacting COVID-19, or spreading it, unless something changes,” the letter said.

The signers included mayors, municipal administrators and clerks from all corners of the state.

Asked for comment, Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, pointed to a letter that Evers' attorney, Ryan Nilsestuen, sent to Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Friday.

The letter states that the Department of Administration is working to secure more envelopes for absentee ballots and emergency management officials are trying to find hand sanitizer for poll workers as well as coordinating with volunteer organizations to recruit poll workers.