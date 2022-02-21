Local health officers' power would decrease under renewed GOP measure, ongoing efforts

Local health officers would be unable to shut down churches or businesses in response to COVID-19 without elected officials' approval under a Republican-authored proposal being circulated for co-sponsors.

While the measure would almost certainly be vetoed if it receives legislative approval, its intent in reining in local agency power is part of an ongoing, multi-pronged conservative effort to keep more power in the state Legislature and local elected boards.

That effort by Republicans in Wisconsin — spurred by business interests leery of government regulations, unwanted shutdowns and a general belief in small government — has led to state Supreme Court cases regarding COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and local health officer decision-making abilities as well as similar legislative bills.

The latest measure, which is focused on local rather than state agencies, is an expanded version of a bill Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed in April 2021.

In his veto message for that bill, which only focused on places of worship, Evers said he objected to the measure's intent to take away existing tools available to state and local public health officials to combat COVID-19.

"Our response to this pandemic should be about following the science and public health experts, not finding ways to make it harder to fight it," Evers said. "It should be about working together to save as many lives as we can."

But according the proposed measure's authors, public health officers have sometimes abused their authority.

"Accountable democracy requires we have checks in place on the power of bureaucrats, and that elected officials who are answerable to the voters are involved and accountable," Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, wrote in their co-sponsorship memo.

Under the Republican lawmakers' measure, a local health officer would need a local committee's approval before asking the court to enforce an order to implement a closure or restriction on businesses.

The bill would also prohibit local health officers from submitting the name of any individual from being included on the Transportation Security Administration's "Do Not Board" list.

Testin, Dittrich and Evers did not respond to a request for comment.

Other measures

While efforts to reduce public health officers' authority through measures in the state Legislature is almost certainly doomed to fail under Evers, conservatives have had more success in Wisconsin courts.

A couple of months after the pandemic began, the Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order, after which Republicans indicated they wanted local authorities to make those decisions instead of new statewide regulations. But the latest measures seek to limit how that local control can be exercised.

Since December, the Supreme Court has also been examining the “nondelegation doctrine,” or the idea that elected legislative bodies cannot pass the buck on decision-making to non-elected agencies and bureaucrats in most cases.

In that court case, the alleged breach of the doctrine is a Dane County ordinance that made enforceable any order that the Dane County public health officer deemed necessary to control the pandemic.

If the Supreme Court agrees with the plaintiffs, city and county elected officials would have to vote on public health policy changes rather than delegate that power to health officials. On a statewide level, more power would rest with the Republican Legislature if the Supreme Court decides executive agencies have too much rulemaking authority.

“It is our position that the Legislature ought not delegate major or significant policy questions to the executive branch or administrative agencies,” said Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel at the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which is representing the plaintiffs in the case.

On a local level, Esenberg said in a statement last month, local administrative officers “should not be empowered to decide what the law on COVID restrictions should be.”

But the disputed local orders are legal, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County said in a statement.

“We are confident that the Wisconsin Supreme Court will uphold the legality of our public health orders,” spokesperson Morgan Finke said.

