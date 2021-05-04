Local groups donate $300,000 to Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

Local donors are committing an additional $300,000 to fund Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program that aims to support families by providing financial stability.
Last December, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Madison would join other cities in the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income coalition, which aims to end poverty through guaranteed income policies.
“I would like to thank the generous donors who are willing to work with the city of Madison to innovate on a guaranteed income project that will lift up Madison families and provide proof of concept for a national program,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
The donations from local groups — UW Health, CUNA Mutual Group, Dan and Patti Rashke Family Foundation, American Family Insurance, Alliant Energy Foundation, TASC and Give Back Foundation — bring the total budget of the project to $900,000.
Under a guaranteed income program, individuals receive a monthly cash payment with no conditions or requirements. The pilot is part of a larger effort to provide a strong argument for a federal program.
MGI includes 44 mayors, and seven cities are currently running pilots. An additional 14 cities, including Madison, plan to start a pilot and will be supported by MGI and a $15 million contribution from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
In total, Madison is receiving $600,000 from MGI.
TASC CEO Dan Rashke said in the statement that the opportunity with MGI aligns with the benefit management firm’s mission of improving the health, wealth and wellbeing of customers, employees and the community.
“We are excited to be on the ground floor of this program, providing those who are struggling with the financial relief they need to move forward,” Rashke said.
TASC and the Give Back Foundation are also providing support as the fiscal agent and disbursement manager for the project.
A majority of the MGI funds and local donations will go directly to participants. If more funds are raised locally, the number of participants that would be able to receive direct payments will increase.
As fundraising continues, Rhodes-Conway is exploring ways local research partners can work with the national research program. In February, the City Council created the Guaranteed Income Task Force, which she said will also bring the city closer to rolling out the program.
“While the primary purpose is to help Madison families, I’m committed to designing the program in a way that allows us to collect data that will make the case for a national program,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.
Juli Aulik, Community Relations Director for UW-Health, said in the statement that income stability directly affects people’s health. The combination of national support and local partners like UW Health sets the city up to understand the effects of poverty on the community’s long-term, overall health.
“We are excited to partner with the city through our financial support of this pilot and look forward to see what it reveals about how people’s lives improve, including their health status,” Aulik said.
The city said it will announce more information on the pilot program and how it will operate soon. People can’t enroll in the program yet, but those interested can contact George Reistad (greistad@cityofmadison.com) and Lana Wood (iwood@cityofmadison.com).
