Local groups donate $300,000 to Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

“While the primary purpose is to help Madison families, I’m committed to designing the program in a way that allows us to collect data that will make the case for a national program,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.

Juli Aulik, Community Relations Director for UW-Health, said in the statement that income stability directly affects people’s health. The combination of national support and local partners like UW Health sets the city up to understand the effects of poverty on the community’s long-term, overall health.

“We are excited to partner with the city through our financial support of this pilot and look forward to see what it reveals about how people’s lives improve, including their health status,” Aulik said.

The city said it will announce more information on the pilot program and how it will operate soon. People can’t enroll in the program yet, but those interested can contact George Reistad (greistad@cityofmadison.com) and Lana Wood (iwood@cityofmadison.com).

