Local governments avoid employee furloughs, reduced hours during shutdown

Among bailiffs’ new duties is taking laptops to the jail or juvenile lockup to help with live-streaming court appearances, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. She said some bailiffs are cross-trained for other duties in the Sheriff’s Office and could be deployed outside the courthouse if not needed there.

City services

In the city of Madison, “every department has had to adjust their operations as a result of the pandemic, and the type or level of service to the public has changed for most departments,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We have been focusing on keeping as many of our services available as safely as possible.”

City transportation director Tom Lynch said he has some positions that are not as busy or have been reassigned. Examples include the enhanced cleaning of buses, and parking attendants helping with the election and clerk’s office.

“We still are developing plans, servicing signals and lights, running transit,” Lynch said. “But now we have the added activities that address the COVID-19 crisis.”