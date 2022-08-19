 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local food pantries can apply for $2 million in emergency funds

Volunteer Chandler Krajco helps fill carts at The River Food Pantry in May 2020.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Local food pantries will soon be able to apply for Dane County’s $2 million emergency grant program to increase food supplies, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Friday.

A resolution establishing the grant program was approved at Thursday night’s Dane County Board meeting. The funding will help local food pantries that are seeing record demand because of the recent jump in grocery prices.

"Many Dane County households are facing economic stress from rising prices," Parisi said in a statement. "Our local food pantries are working around the clock to provide residents affordable, nutritious food, but they need more support."

Dane County’s emergency food supply grant program is being funded with a portion of its federal COVID relief money and involves two main components.

The first is a $2 million dollar grant program for local nonprofit food pantries. To be eligible, an organization must be a charitable, tax exempt organization with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation focused on alleviating food insecurity.

The second part of the initiative gives up to $98,500 to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network purchase a truck to transport surplus food from places like Epic Systems and the new Costco store in Verona.

The county's human services department will contact local pantries with information about how they can apply for the emergency food supply grants, according to the county.

