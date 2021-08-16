Local execs: Dane County growth highlights housing, transportation needs

Mayor Satyta Rhodes-Conway said the data reinforces the need for housing in Madison and across the county. The city is somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 units behind where it needs to be to accommodate the growth it’s already seen.

“What we have known all along is that we don’t have enough housing in the region. We don’t have enough affordable housing in the region,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We have to find a way to effectively absorb that growth.”

Rhodes-Conway said the city needs to push forward on housing, not play catch up. Madison set a goal of creating 10,000 new homes and 1,250 new affordable housing units over the next five years, with half for households earning less than 50% of area median income.

On transportation, Rhodes-Conway said single-passenger vehicles need to be replaced as the primary way people travel in Madison.