Local elections officials scramble as they hemorrhage election day workers

Roughly half of Madison poll workers have vowed not to show up on election day, which in a worst case scenario could leave some area voters completely without a polling place, as the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc on the upcoming spring election.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said 525 poll workers, or roughly half of those who were scheduled to work, canceled for the April 7 election while Middleton city clerk Lorie Burns said 25 of her 72 poll workers, including two of her chief inspectors, won't staff election day. The cancellations have left city clerks, many currently understaffed, scrambling to find new poll workers and polling places to make April's statewide election viable.

Still, it's possible a surge in absentee voting may reduce some need for the city's original goal for the number of poll workers.

On Monday, the city of Fitchburg called on government employees, teachers and those looking for temporary work to work at the polls during the April 7 election to replace poll workers who are sick or have underlying health conditions.

The city of Fitchburg has about 124 poll workers, many of them in their 60s and 70s, who work on election day registering voters, monitoring voting equipment, explaining how to use voting equipment and counting votes.