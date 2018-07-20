A group of Madison and Dane County elected officials say they’ve reached a compromise on the ownership and maintenance of parts of two county highways in Madison that will allow for their reconstruction, but Mayor Paul Soglin remains adamantly opposed to what he deems a stupid proposal negotiated by “traitorous” City Council members.
Members of the council and County Board intend to introduce plans to their respective bodies for the reconstruction of Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads — county highways AB and BB, respectively — that would have Madison take over snowplowing, crack repair and other maintenance, but require the county to continue owning them.
Soglin called the deal “the stupidest, most deceptive thing I’ve seen probably in the 50 years I’ve been in public office.”
“Do not insult the public you traitorous council members saying that you negotiated a compromise. You basically sold out your responsibility, and you sold out the people you represent,” Soglin said.
“The effect of his position is that Buckeye Road will turn into dirt,” said Ald. David Ahrens, one of the council members who intends to sponsor the deal, adding that the residents who live along the corridors pay taxes to both the city and county and just want the roads repaired.
“To say that people who advocate for their constituents are traitors — traitors to who? You know who they’re traitors to? Him,” said Ahrens, 15th District. “We’re close to our constituents, so that’s my first job. It’s not to back up the mayor.”
Buckeye Road is expected to be rebuilt for $4.7 million from Monona Drive to Stoughton Road in 2019, while Cottage Grove Road is slated to be reconstructed for $7.6 million from Interstate 39-90 to Sprecher Road in 2020, according to city and county officials.
The projects will be paid for with city, county and federal funds.
If Madison is required to own or maintain Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads, federal funding for their reconstruction — about $4.4 million in all — should be reallocated to other Madison-area road construction projects before the money reverts back to the federal government, Soglin has argued.
Soglin said other county villages and cities have disagreed in the past with the county’s policy to transfer ownership of a road slated for reconstruction if the road is entirely within one municipality.
Josh Wescott, chief of staff for county executive Joe Parisi, said the policy is meant to equitably distribute resources when former “quiet country roads” turn into developed areas that are surrounded by municipally owned streets. He said several other villages and cities have not had issues with the jurisdictional transfers.
“It’s worked a number of times. It will continue to work in the future,” Wescott said of the policy.
Both Ahrens and county Sup. Jeff Pertl, 17th District, said they think there will be enough support for the deal to pass their respective bodies and keep the reconstruction work on track.
Soglin said he believes a majority of the City Council will “do the right thing so that this will not see the light of day.”