Local clerks hope for quick Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on absentee ballots

Witzel-Behl said the problem stems from the fact the machine that handles sealing envelopes and affixing postage can only handle 15,000 to 20,000 pieces of mail per day, an issue since Madison is dealing with nearly 80,000 absentee ballots to send. She said she is also concerned about voter confusion, because she no longer knows what to tell voters who ask when ballots will arrive.

Milwaukee County is still printing its nearly 900,000 ballots and has already printed 331,015 of them. Milwaukee County elections director Julietta Henry said the county hasn’t stopped printing the ballots; otherwise its municipalities wouldn’t be able to meet deadlines for sending them out.

Claire Woodall-Vogg, director of the city of Milwaukee’s Elections Commission, said the city’s process hasn’t so far been majorly affected by Thursday’s court order, except that emailing ballots to military voters has been delayed. She said the court would need to order clerks to proceed by Wednesday in order for the city to mail out ballots on time. If a reprinting is ordered, she said it would be impossible to meet the state and federally imposed deadlines.

Clerks in smaller jurisdictions also say things are still business as usual for the most part. The city of Kenosha wasn’t planning to mail out its 15,000-some ballots until Wednesday at the earliest.