Local clerks await Supreme Court decision on absentee ballots

Municipal clerks have so far reported that as many as 378,482 ballots may have already been sent. Several clerks interviewed for this story who reported sending ballots, however, haven't mailed any yet. Rather, many of the ballots reported as sent have been given a label and an anticipated mailing date for next week.

Filings from the Elections Commission based on information provided some municipal and county clerks show at least 2.3 million ballots have already been printed by local elections officials across the state.

City of Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, who is in charge of sending out upwards of 77,000 absentee ballots next week, hasn't mailed out any ballots yet, but said that poll workers have been working 12-hour shifts to prepare labels for ballots.

Witzel-Behl said she had originally planned on beginning to mail out ballots Friday, but has put that on hold due to the Supreme Court order. Witzel-Behl is already questioning whether Madison will be able to send out ballots by next Thursday's state-imposed deadline.

"As is stands right now, it looks like it's not going to be necessarily possible to get everything in the mail by Thursday," Witzel-Behl said. "Does that push some of the mail into Friday? Does it push some of the mail into the following week?"