Local Assembly candidate uses C-word in calling out Tavern League

The C-word is currently the source of another political controversy in Madison city politics, with the City Council recently deciding to spend up to $10,000 on an investigation to determine who uttered the C-word during a meeting over the teleconferencing platform Zoom. The utterance occurred after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a member of the public, Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, who had registered to speak.

Hong's defenders, such as former Democratic state Senate candidate Nada Elmikashfi, say her use of the word is not the same as someone on the City Council Zoom call directing the word toward a female member of the public.

Elmikashfi is set to become Hong's chief of staff in the likely event that Hong wins election in November. Elmikashfi made waves during her Senate campaign earlier this year for her bold approach to politics and political speech.

Elmikashfi used another four letter vulgarity after protesters tore down two statues on Capitol Square over racial injustice, writing "[expletive] your statues" on Twitter."

Asked for an interview, Hong's campaign sent a statement defending her use of the C-word after her tweet got attention, calling criticism of her use of the word "sexist hypocrisy," and continued to criticize the Tavern League and the Republican Legislature for undermining public health.