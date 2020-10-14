Local Assembly candidate uses C-word in calling out Tavern League

A Democratic Assembly candidate from Madison used the C-word on Tuesday to describe Wisconsin Tavern League lobbyists after the group sued to block Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting some indoor gatherings.
On Wednesday, Sawyer County judge John Yackel issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the statewide order affecting restaurants and bars.
Democrat Francesca Hong, chef and co-owner of Morris Ramen, who is running to represent the 76th Assembly District covering the Isthmus, issued a fiery tweet Tuesday evening calling the Tavern League, the state's trade association representing the retail beverage alcohol segment of Wisconsin's hospitality industry, "corrupt, crooked" and the c-word saying they are not representing the interests of all bars and restaurants.
"Since March I have pleaded that we need united messaging, a plan and policy in place to protect public health and local economy," Hong said. "We still have neither."
Support Local Journalism
Hong's tweet using the C-word, a vulgar term for a female body part rarely used in the political sphere, still comes as swearing has reached new popularity in political speech, with both President Donald Trump and Democrats, such as vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, peppering their tweets and public comments with swear words.
The C-word is currently the source of another political controversy in Madison city politics, with the City Council recently deciding to spend up to $10,000 on an investigation to determine who uttered the C-word during a meeting over the teleconferencing platform Zoom. The utterance occurred after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a member of the public, Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, who had registered to speak.
Hong's defenders, such as former Democratic state Senate candidate Nada Elmikashfi, say her use of the word is not the same as someone on the City Council Zoom call directing the word toward a female member of the public.
Elmikashfi is set to become Hong's chief of staff in the likely event that Hong wins election in November. Elmikashfi made waves during her Senate campaign earlier this year for her bold approach to politics and political speech.
Elmikashfi used another four letter vulgarity after protesters tore down two statues on Capitol Square over racial injustice, writing "[expletive] your statues" on Twitter."
Asked for an interview, Hong's campaign sent a statement defending her use of the C-word after her tweet got attention, calling criticism of her use of the word "sexist hypocrisy," and continued to criticize the Tavern League and the Republican Legislature for undermining public health.
"A swear word might break political decorum," Hong wrote. "So I'll stop using it when they drop their lawsuit against Governor Evers' capacity limits. I said what I said."
A spokesman for Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said Hintz "does not believe that is an appropriate term to use."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.