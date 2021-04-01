Lobbyist Bill McCoshen mulling bid for Wisconsin governor

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hasn’t announced whether he’s running for re-election in 2022, but on the Republican side, the race may already be heating up.

Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, who served as an aide and commerce secretary under former Gov. Tommy Thompson, is considering jumping into the race for governor as a Republican.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Conservative Digest reported McCoshen is running for governor in 2022 and will officially announce his bid this summer. In a text message, however, McCoshen stopped short of confirming a run.

“There are still a few more steps in the exploratory process,” McCoshen said. “I won’t make a final decision until June.”

McCoshen has long been involved in Wisconsin politics. He served as campaign manager, chief of staff and from 1994 to 1998 commerce secretary under Thompson, one of the most popular governors in Wisconsin history. McCoshen is also the founder and president of the Janesville Jets NAHL club and chairman of the North American Hockey League, as well as owner of Capitol Consultants, a lobbying firm.

McCoshen would almost certainly face competition for the Republican nomination. Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is almost certain to launch a 2022 bid for governor.