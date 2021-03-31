Lobbyist Bill McCoshen mulling bid for governor

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hasn't announced whether he's running for re-election in 2022, but on the Republican side, the race may already be heating up.

Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, who served as an aide and commerce secretary under former Gov. Tommy Thompson, is considering jumping into the race for governor as a Republican.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Conservative Digest reported McCoshen is running for governor in 2022 and will officially announce his bid this summer. In a text message, however, McCoshen stopped short of confirming a run.

"There are still a few more steps in the exploratory process," McCoshen said. "I won't make a final decision until June."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McCoshen has long been involved in Wisconsin politics. He served as campaign manager for Thompson, one of the most popular governors in Wisconsin history, and under Thompson served as secretary of commerce between 1994 and 1998. McCoshen is also the founder and president of the Janesville Jets NAHL club and chairman of the North American Hockey League, as well as owner of Capitol Consultants, a lobbying firm.