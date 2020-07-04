Lives on hold: COVID-19 pandemic exposes failures of Wisconsin unemployment insurance system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Fall River-based Robbins Manufacturing laid off David Ficke on March 29, the welder followed in the footsteps of hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites during the coronavirus pandemic. He filed an initial unemployment claim, hoping it would help him survive a shutdown of much of the state’s economy.

But when a call to the state’s unemployment help line placed him in a queue of 400 to 500 people, Ficke knew he would wait a long time for a lifeline.

Unable to pay rent, he moved into the “Hotel Chrysler” — his 2006 Town and Country minivan — and drove to a rest stop outside of Albert Lea, Minnesota. He wanted to be near his 3-year-old daughter, who was living with his ex-wife.

Ficke’s ex-wife discovered he was living in his van and insisted that he stay with them. That is how he ended up living with his ex-wife, her parents and her new boyfriend.

“It is what it is,” Ficke, 42, said in a video interview over Facebook Messenger. Ficke could not speak over his cellphone; he lost service for lack of payment during his nearly three-month wait for jobless benefits.