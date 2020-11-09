'Live, work and play': Housing, hotel, offices, food and more proposed for University Research Park

“We are enthusiastic about this project because it allows us to introduce placemaking elements to an environment that needs them so much,” he said. “This is not a typical real estate project on an empty piece of land. Element Collective can make URP so much more desirable for those that work there.”

Ald. Keith Furman, whose 19th District includes the site, has a positive initial reaction.

“I’m excited about the team’s vision to increase the activity and attractiveness of University Research Park and add amenities that could also be used by the surrounding community,” Furman said. “It’s a great location for the mixed-use being proposed. I’m eager to hear feedback from the public on the vision.”

Long-range vision

In 1983, When UW-Madison officials laid out their ideas for University Research Park, they envisioned it as a place where buildings would nurture technology transfer from campus research labs with grounds also to include a conference center/hotel complex, retail space and several hundred housing units.

But the mixed uses were later scrapped from the plan.