Live updates: Wisconsin Senate debate between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson

Barnes, Johnson spar on bail reform

Wisconsin Senate candidates Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson attacked each other on bail reform minutes into their first televised debate Friday night.

Barnes said the issue of bail reform has been "sensationalized" and "mischaracterized" in the race, adding that under his bail policy Waukesha parade massacre Darrell Brooks would not have been out on bail at the time of the killings.

Johnson responded by throwing out statistics about pardons under Gov. Tony Evers, claiming the administration let out people who committed serious crimes.

Is social security 'candy'?

Barnes said that Johnson has referred to Social Security as "candy," which Johnson denied.

Johnson maintained that he wants to preserve welfare programs by curbing spending and the national debt.

Abortion

Johnson said abortion rights should be determined through a voter referendum in Wisconsin. The senator also voiced support birth control and

Barnes noted that a statewide referendum on abortion was unlikely with a Republican-controlled state Legislature and called Johnson's opposition to abortion rights and "out of touch."

Renew faith to fix crime

When asked about gun control legislation, Johnson said the solution to fix mass killings would be to "renew faith, strengthen families and have more supportive communities."

Barnes changed the topic away from gun legislation, though he does say he supports it. He instead used his time to remind viewers of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, where 140 officers were injured.

'This is a non-issue'

Johnson called the revelation that people close to former President Donald Trump tried to get the senator to deliver phony electoral college ballots to former Vice President Mike Pence a "non-issue."

Johnson repeatedly used the mention of the Jan. 6 riots to pivot to civil unrest in the summer of 2020.

"If you want to talk about rioting, look at what took place in Kenosha," Johnson said.

Barnes also defended Evers' handling of the Kenosha riots, which Republicans have said was inadequate and worsened the unrest.

The future of gay marriage

Johnson dismissed the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn its 2015 decision upholding the right to gay marriage.

"This is another scare tactic by the Left," Johnson said, adding that the country had more pressing problems.

Barnes noted that many people didn't think the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade wouldn't be overturned, adding that gay marriage is a civil right he would back if elected to the Senate.

Exploding electric vehicles

Barnes focused on flooding and its impact on family farms and flooding. He called Johnson out for what he said is a denial of climate change.

Johnson said he doesn't deny climate change, but indicated that there is nothing we can do about it. He said electric vehicles in Florida are exploding because of Hurricane Ian.

"You can't spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a problem that is not solvable," the senator said.

In a later question about gas prices, Johnson said that environmentalists need to support nuclear power instead of solar and wind energy.