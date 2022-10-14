Live updates: Tony Evers, Tim Michels to debate amid tied Wisconsin Governor's race

Tony Evers and Tim Michels will face each other in the first and only debate in the Wisconsin Governor's race Friday night.

The debate comes as polls show Democrat Evers and Republican Michels in a statistical tie even as Republican Ron Johnson has a modest lead among likely voters over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

Evers has a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels, according to the Marquette Law School Poll.

First elected governor in 2018, Evers has centered his campaign on investments in public education, tax cuts and abortion rights. Michels, a construction company mogul, has campaigned heavily on fears around crime.

Barnes and Johnson had their second final debate on Thursday night. Attorney General candidates Democrat incumbent Josh Kaul and Republican Eric Toney will debate on Oct. 27.

How to watch: The one-hour debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation, will air on 70 stations starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The debate will also air live on C-SPAN, WisconsinEye and close to a dozen online streaming platforms.