Listen now: Republicans blast Tony Evers for secret recording of meeting

Evers has been made aware of the recording, and has directed staff not to secretly record again.

During the phone conversation, Evers, Vos, Fitzgerald and their staff members largely discussed how to coalesce around a rule to address COVID-19, which hasn’t been developed after negotiations stalled. Vos and Fitzgerald told Evers in the call that they would like to see a rule that could address how schools and universities should handle operations in the fall, and how sports teams should handle operations at large events.

The conversation became heated at times, particularly in a conversation about bars in many areas of the state opening without any COVID-19 regulations in place.

“In a perfect world, we would open up bars just like they did in any other state, with some sort of perimeters, instead of seeing pictures today of bars absolutely bursting at the seams knowing full well that there’s all sorts of viruses being transmitted,” Evers said.

Fitzgerald replied, “Governor, when was the last time you were in Home Depot on a Saturday? When was the last time you were in Walmart on a Saturday. Are you kidding me? You’re not being serious right now, are you? Those places are bursting at the seams every weekend. Come on.”