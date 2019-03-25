Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer managed to outpace opponent Brian Hagedorn in fundraising over the latest period, although she enjoys a greater advantage from the outside groups spending on her behalf.
The liberal-backed Neubauer, currently the chief justice of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, managed to take in $866,030 over the fundraising period spanning from Feb. 5 to March 18. During that same period, her conservative-backed opponent Brian Hagedorn, an appeals court judge, managed to raise $747,182, more than $100,000 less.
The money candidates raise and the money outside groups spend on their behalf can go toward advertisements online and on television and radio to sway voters. Money raised by campaigns can also go toward mailings to voters, polling, advisers and staff, among other things. While campaign finance is just one factor in determining a candidate's chance of winning, strong fundraising is typically associated with success at the polls.
Neubauer has enjoyed a slight fundraising advantage throughout the campaign although Hagedorn raised more money in the period earlier this year. Since the beginning of 2019, Neubauer has raised just more than $1 million while Hagedorn has logged just under that figure. Over the complete course of the campaign, Neubauer has raised about $1.7 million and Hagedorn brought in about $1.3 million.
Neubauer, however, currently enjoys a healthy lead in the amount of cash in her campaign account. In the latest report she logged $615,436 she has left to spend, while Hagedorn reported he had $375,987.
The picture of outside spending in the race, however, is far more stark. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has reported that outside groups, mostly those aligned with liberal causes, have outspent the ones backing Hagedorn by a 14 to 1 margin.
Groups backing Neubauer have spent at least $1.2 million backing her, while those supporting Hagedorn, chiefly the conservative Americans for Prosperity, have so far spent $87,381 on mailings, canvassing and door hangers.
Neubauer has benefited from at least $835,000 in spending from the Greater Wisconsin Committee. The group is mostly funded by labor unions and ideological groups that support Democratic and left-leaning candidates.
And the National Democratic Redistricting Committee said earlier this month it would spend $350,000 to support Neubauer. The group is run by former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to elect Democrats to state and federal offices and to promote redistricting reform.
Neubauer and Hagedorn will face off in a statewide election April 2.