Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer surpassed opponent Brian Hagedorn in money raised over the latest period, mirroring the monetary advantage the liberal-backed judge has seen over the course of the entire race.
Neubauer, currently the chief justice of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, managed to take in $866,030 over the fundraising period spanning from Feb. 5 to March 18. During that same period, her conservative-backed opponent Brian Hagedorn managed to raise $747,182, more than $100,000 less.
Those trends align with both the fundraising and outside spending advantage Neubauer has enjoyed throughout the year. Since the beginning of 2019, Neubauer has raised just more than $1 million while Hagedorn has logged just under that figure.
The picture of outside spending in the race, however, is far more stark. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has reported that outside groups, mostly those aligned with liberal causes, have outspent the ones backing Hagedorn by a 14 to 1 margin.
Groups backing Neubauer have spent at least $1.2 million backing her, while those supporting Hagedorn, chiefly the conservative Americans for Prosperity, has so far spent $87,381 on mailings, canvassing and door hangers.
Neubauer has benefited from at least $835,000 in spending from the Greater Wisconsin Committee. The group is mostly funded by labor unions and ideological groups that support Democratic and left-leaning candidates.
And the National Democratic Redistricting Committee said earlier this month it would spend $350,000 to support Neubauer. The group is run by former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to elect Democrats to state and federal offices and to promote redistricting reform.
Neubauer and Hagedorn will face off in a statewide election April 2.