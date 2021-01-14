Like an 'act of God,' COVID-19 pandemic may impact new commercial property values

"By postponing, we were able to procure plexiglass shields and appropriate PPE to wear," Drea said. "We have been able to work with our outstanding IT department to build online infrastructure for the open book, Board of Assessors, and Board of Review process. While the hearings are in person we have been able to construct an online portal for the processes involved."

Further, "we have been able to construct an online process that does not require a full staff in the office," she said.

When assessments were released in June, Madison real estate values rose 6.6% over 2019, with growth in commercial property again leading the way and the value of the average single-family Madison home rising yet again, by 4.9% to $315,200, a new high.

The value of commercial property, which includes everything from multi-unit apartment buildings to office and retail buildings, rose by 8.6% in 2020.

Data is critical