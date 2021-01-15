Like an 'act of God': Commercial property values could take hit from COVID-19 pandemic

“We hope that property tax assessors across Dane County take time to evaluate the current recessionary state of the restaurant and hospitality industry and understand the impact it has on restaurant property values,” she said.

Madison intends to treat COVID-19 as a type of “obsolescence,” something external to the business that damages its prospects, Drea said.

“You could think of obsolescence as what would happen after a fire or flood,” she said. “This is a similar situation to COVID for appraisal purposes. The more accurate information we have to identify the impact, the more accurate we can capture that impact in the assessment.”

Among other things, the assessor’s office is looking for 2018, 2019 and 2020 operating statements, recent appraisals and any information regarding government aid related to COVID-19.

“We are willing to consider any information related to the impact of COVID on the property,” Drea said.

“It is difficult to predict the overall impact on tax rates,” said David Schmiedicke, city finance director. “Rates have been falling over the past few years due to strong overall growth in property values. If that growth slows, tax rates may increase, much like they did during the Great Recession.