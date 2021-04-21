Lights on: Madison converting streetlights to LED

“It is very challenging to fit the work in and we need to be nearly perfect to plan the work so that we can take advantage of every opportunity when a bucket truck and crew can be made available,” Tao said. “This way, we will have two years to make some adjustments and take on a really large project in 2023.”

Currently, the city spends about $1.2 million per year to operate streetlights, and most use older technologies like metal halide and high pressure sodium bulbs. They last about two to three years, and it’s often incumbent on residents to notify the city when lights go out.

Tao said this can lead to equity issues in how quickly outages are addressed.

“For certain neighborhoods, the residents don't have the resources to report those outages to us right away,” Tao said.

With LED, the lights will last between 12 and 25 years, save an estimated $300,000 in electricity costs per year and will recover upfront costs in between 10 and 12 years. They will also conserve energy and improve equity.

“They will provide higher quality lighting where it is lacking, and it will also reduce the burden on residents to report outages,” Tao said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.