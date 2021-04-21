Lights on: Madison converting streetlights to LED

Over the next two years, Madison will systematically convert thousands of streetlights to use LED technology in a move that will save money and energy over the long term.
There are nearly 18,000 street lights in the city, and Madison is responsible for maintaining 9,000. An estimated 3,000 lights have already been changed to LED and with $3.1 million designated for the major project over the next three years, the traffic engineering division will convert the remaining 6,000.
“Street lighting is a critical component of the transportation system for public safety, both in terms of the safety of our travelers at night and also for general community security,” city traffic engineer Yang Tao said.
In the 2021 budget, policymakers included $850,000 for the project, and field replacement work began in February. The city’s Capital Improvement Plan designates an additional $750,000 for 2022 and $1.5 million for 2023.
Though the city’s initial plan was to find a contractor for the replacement work, doing the work with city staff will save the city money on the project. This is also one of the reasons why the 43.1 million is not distributed evenly across three years, Tao said.
“It is very challenging to fit the work in and we need to be nearly perfect to plan the work so that we can take advantage of every opportunity when a bucket truck and crew can be made available,” Tao said. “This way, we will have two years to make some adjustments and take on a really large project in 2023.”
Currently, the city spends about $1.2 million per year to operate streetlights, and most use older technologies like metal halide and high pressure sodium bulbs. They last about two to three years, and it’s often incumbent on residents to notify the city when lights go out.
Tao said this can lead to equity issues in how quickly outages are addressed.
“For certain neighborhoods, the residents don't have the resources to report those outages to us right away,” Tao said.
With LED, the lights will last between 12 and 25 years, save an estimated $300,000 in electricity costs per year and will recover upfront costs in between 10 and 12 years. They will also conserve energy and improve equity.
“They will provide higher quality lighting where it is lacking, and it will also reduce the burden on residents to report outages,” Tao said.
