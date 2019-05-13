For the first time since 2016, Madison has a liberal talk radio station on the local airwaves.
TALK 92.7 FM went live on air Saturday, according to longtime Wisconsin liberal radio host Mike Crute.
Crute co-hosts the daily program that will anchor the new station's lineup, "The Devil's Advocates Radio Show," and also runs the entity that will oversee its programming.
In launching TALK 92.7, Crute is betting the left-leaning politics and high political engagement in the Madison area make a winning market for liberal talk radio, a format that — unlike its conservative counterpart — has struggled to gain traction outside the nation's largest metro areas.
The last liberal talk radio station in Madison was The Mic 92.1, which featured The Devil's Advocates and other shows before switching formats just after the 2016 election.
"Madison is the best liberal talk radio market in the nation," Crute said.
Talk 92.7 FM will partner with two other Crute-run stations, WRRD-1510 AM Waukesha/Milwaukee and WTTN-1580 AM Columbus, to create a combined listener market he estimates covers two-thirds of the Democratic voters in Wisconsin.
Crute predicts TALK 92.7, in addition to bring liberal talk back to Madison, will bring a more diverse lineup of voices to the local airwaves.
Brandi Grayson, a Madison activist, leader of the local Black Lives Matter movement and outspoken critic of area schools and police, will host a twice-weekly program, "The Unheard-Of Show."
Also set to air is "The JoCasta Show," hosted by state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, a Milwaukee Democrat and leader of the area's Latino community.
And Sabrina Madison, a Fitchburg advocate for black women's progress and leadership, plans to launch a weekly show later this month, Crute said.
The lineup also includes nationally syndicated programs such as the "Stephanie Miller Show" and the "Thom Hartmann Show."