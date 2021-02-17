Liberal legal group, union allege Republican slate of presidential electors broke law when they met in December

A liberal legal organization has filed complaints alleging Wisconsin's Republican slate of presidential electors engaged in criminal misconduct for meeting in December to cast the state's electoral votes despite having no legal basis for doing so.

Wisconsin Law Forward filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission on behalf of Service Employees International Union Wisconsin State Council director Paul Sickel alleging the Republican slate of electors violated Wisconsin law when they convened and sent along documents to federal and state officials claiming to be the state's rightful electors, even though they were not.

Law Forward also wrote a letter to Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm asking his office to investigate their conduct and also plans to notify the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation.

Following the conclusion of a presidential recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties requested by former President Donald Trump's campaign, as well as the conclusion of numerous state and federal lawsuits, President Joe Biden was determined to have won Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes by about 21,000 votes.