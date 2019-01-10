Liberal groups are launching a court challenge to laws passed by Wisconsin Republicans in a whirlwind lame-duck session last month, including one that curtailed the power of the incoming Democratic governor, Tony Evers, and Attorney General, Josh Kaul.
League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and Black Leaders Organizing for Change are spearheading the challenge, according to Erin Grunze, the league's director.
She said the lawsuit will be filed in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday morning.
It will seek to block implementation of the lame-duck laws, alleging that the method by which they were passed by the Legislature -- a so-called extraordinary session -- is unconstitutional, Grunze said.
Jeffrey Mandell, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said the state Constitution provides only two methods to convene the Legislature: at a time provided by law or by a special session convened by the governor.
GOP legislative leaders convened the extraordinary session last month under a process set forth in the Legislature's rules.
"But those joint rules do not have the force of law," Mandell said.
Grunze said the league is bringing the suit in part because it objects to the secretive, fast-paced process used to consider and pass the laws, which later were signed by former Gov. Scott Walker.
"The process of having an extra session that was a few days, but very long hours, doesn’t give the public much time to understand what’s happening," Grunze said. "There should be more careful consideration and public participation than what could be done in that extraordinary session."
In addition to the groups bringing the challenge, it includes three individual Wisconsin residents, one of which is John S. Greene, who worked for more than 25 years as an assistant state Attorney General.
This could bring the number of legal challenges stemming from the lame-duck session to three. Liberal group One Wisconsin Institute is asking a federal judge to strike down provisions passed in the session that curtail the timeline for early voting. And a Fitchburg lawmaker, Rep. Jimmy Anderson, says he'll ask Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to contend Assembly Republicans broke the state open meetings law by the manner in which the session was held.
