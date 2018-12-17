Liberal groups have asked a federal judge to quash new state restrictions on early voting, in what may be the first of multiple court challenges to laws enacted by Republicans in a recent, deeply controversial lame-duck session.
A motion filed with federal Judge James D. Petersen Monday afternoon asks him to halt enforcement of parts of a law signed by Gov. Scott Walker Friday.
The court motion charges Walker and GOP lawmakers with defying judicial directives in 2016 to halt previous attempts to constrain early voting.
Brought by groups including Citizen Action of Wisconsin and One Wisconsin Institute, it also says the laws were passed, in part, "to ensure that it is harder for Democratic candidates to win future elections by restricting early voting."
The restrictions signed by Walker Friday bar municipalities from beginning early voting sooner than two weeks before an election. Some large municipalities, such as Madison and Milwaukee, start more than 40 days before an election.
Citizen Action is joined in the lawsuit by One Wisconsin Institute and other individual plaintiffs. They successfully challenged a slew of state early voting restrictions in court in 2016 and now seek to do so again.
“The Wisconsin Republican attempts to rig the rules on voting were unconstitutional in 2016 and they’re unconstitutional today,” One Wisconsin Institute's executive director, Scot Ross, said in a statement. “We are going back to federal court to ask the judge to enforce his previous ruling and actions to force the GOP to respect our right to vote.”
The motion also asks Petersen to halt two more new requirements signed into law by Walker Friday. One says college or university IDs used to meet the state's photo ID voting requirement must expire "no later than two years after the date of issuance.”
The other reduces, from 180 days to 60 days, the time period in which a state-issued credential used to vote in lieu of a photo ID.
The move is being supported National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee headed by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
The offices of Walker and GOP legislative leaders declined to immediately comment Monday on the motion.
Petersen presided over the groups' initial court challenge, which overturned laws restricting the hours, dates and locations for early voting. The lawsuit also challenged the state's photo ID requirement to vote.
In 2016, Petersen found the state's early voting restrictions to be racially discriminatory, targeting municipalities with residents of color, especially Milwaukee.
Holder said in a statement that the lame-duck bills, by defying judicial directives, are "another shameful mark on the legacy of Scott Walker and his allies in the legislature.”
“Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature and their defeated governor are using their gerrymandered majorities to - once again - attempt to suppress the votes of people of color in the state,” Holder said.
Monday's news is not a surprise, as critics of the lame-duck bills have said court challenges to them would be forthcoming.
Monday's announcement may not be the only legal challenge to the laws. Others may seek to overturn provisions curtailing powers of the incoming Democratic Governor-elect, Tony Evers, and Attorney General-elect, Josh Kaul.
Kaul, an attorney, has worked for the law firm, Perkins Coie, representing the plaintiffs challenging the early voting and voter ID laws. Kaul filed in November to be removed as an attorney in the case.