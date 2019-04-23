The liberal advocacy group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging some of the state's voter ID requirements for college students.
The lawsuit, brought in U.S. District Court against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, does not challenge the state's entire voter ID law, but rather seeks to invalidate specific requirements for student IDs the lawsuit argues are irrational, unnecessary and unconstitutional.
"The completely unnecessary hoops that the Wisconsin voter ID law forces students to jump through to be able to vote, need to be eliminated," said Jay Heck, the director of Common Cause in Wisconsin.
The lawsuit focuses on two main provisions affecting voters who opt to use a college issued ID to vote: one requiring such an ID bear the student's signature, and another mandating the ID bear an issuance and expiration date. The suit argues that since the two requirements are not justified, they violate the U.S. Constitution's first and fourteenth amendments.
The lawsuit argues the signature requirement is unnecessary because the state's voter ID law doesn't require elections officials to verify a voter's signature.
Further, attorneys for the plaintiffs argue, several other IDs valid for voting, such as Veterans Health Identification Cards and some tribal ID cards, don't contain signatures, making the requirement a college ID have one irrational.
The lawsuit also takes aim at the requirement college-issued IDs used for voting purposes bear an issuance and expiration date not more than two years after the issuance date. The lawsuit contends such a requirement is unnecessary because voters using a college-issued ID are already required to submit proof of current enrollment as well as proof of residence that makes the expiration date unnecessary.
Of the 35 states that have passed voter ID requirements, Wisconsin is the only one to require that college IDs suitable for voting have a two-year lifespan and the only one that requires students to show separate proof of current enrollment.
The suit was brought by Common Cause in Wisconsin and Benjamin Quintero, a 20-year-old sophomore at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, who says he is barred from voting because his college-issued ID does not have an expiration date or signature.
A spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission declined comment.
Wisconsin's law requiring photo ID to vote was enacted in 2011. Students can use college-issued IDs to vote, but they must contain the voter's name, photo and signature, as well as the issuance and expiration dates not more than two years apart. Students using college-issued IDs also need to present separate proof of enrollment.
A federal court in 2016 suspended the state's ban on expired college IDs, but did not decide whether expiration and issuance date requirement should be thrown out completely.