Liberal-backed Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race, defeating conservative-supported Daniel Kelly

Jill Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court judge backed by liberals, has won Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, defeating her conservative-supported opponent after more than a week of high drama and chaos over whether the election should go on amid the fallout from the novel coronavirus.

Karofsky as of 7:30 p.m. had 53.18% of the vote, while her opponent, conservative-backed incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly trailed with 46.82% with 72.16% of precincts reporting.

The result of this election will shrink the conservative majority on the court from 5-2 to 4-3, giving liberals the chance to control the majority of seats in 2023.

“I’m honored to have earned the trust of people across this state who believe in a tough, fair, and independent judiciary and I promise to never forget those principles as their Wisconsin Supreme Court justice,” Karofsky said in a statement.

Shortly after the Associated Press declared Karofsky the winner, Kelly conceded.

