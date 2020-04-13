Liberal-backed Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race, defeating conservative-supported Daniel Kelly

Jill Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court judge backed by liberals, has won Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, defeating her conservative-supported opponent after more than a week of high drama and chaos over whether the election should go on amid the fallout from the novel coronavirus.
Karofsky as of 7:30 p.m. had 53.18% of the vote, while her opponent, conservative-backed incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly trailed with 46.82% with 72.16% of precincts reporting.
The result of this election will shrink the conservative majority on the court from 5-2 to 4-3, giving liberals the chance to control the majority of seats in 2023.
“I’m honored to have earned the trust of people across this state who believe in a tough, fair, and independent judiciary and I promise to never forget those principles as their Wisconsin Supreme Court justice,” Karofsky said in a statement.
Shortly after the Associated Press declared Karofsky the winner, Kelly conceded.
"It has been the highest honor of my career to serve the people of Wisconsin on their Supreme Court these past four years," he said in a statement. "The expiration of the time and authority loaned to me is a reminder that our system still works--that our Constitution endures through every test and trial, and that here in America the lawful will of the people shall always prevail."
The state's April 7 election drew national attention after Republicans in the Legislature refused to postpone it amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which health experts warned would put voters and poll workers at higher risk of contracting the disease.
Karofsky’s win could be challenged via lawsuits over problems that occurred with both absentee ballots and how the in-person election was conducted. But given the results firmly favor Karofsky, it is unlikely any legal action would give Kelly a win.
The results also put the state and national Democratic parties, who support Karofsky, in a curious position of determining whether to file a lawsuit that could in any way change the election results.
Earlier on Monday, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman Ben Wikler said Democrats were keeping all legal options open. Democrats have slammed Wisconsin’s Republican leaders for opting to move forward with the election amid COVID-19, something they thought would disproportionately reduce turnout among African-American voters.
Many African-American voters in Milwaukee waited for hours in line last Tuesday while voters in many other parts of the state enjoyed a generally smooth election.
Campaigning was upended midway through the Supreme Court race due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the candidates to conduct nearly all their operations in online formats and battle to find their voice in a news cycle in Wisconsin that has been almost fully consumed by the virus’ spread.
COVID-19 may have thrown a curveball at the candidates, however, the intensely partisan nature of this year’s campaign follows the trend set over the past decade of Wisconsin Supreme Court races.
This story will be updated.
