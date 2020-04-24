'Let us make our own decisions': Hundreds rally against Evers' orders at Wisconsin Capitol

Panka conceded that the virus was a threat, but likened it to the risk of driving a car.

“We are not given any credit for having a brain cell,” she said. “That we can do the things that could keep us safe. That’s called freedom.”

Safety measures were in little evidence near the top of the State Street steps, where the crowd became more tightly packed as it neared the podium.

“We’re saying open up business today, and we’ll social distance today,” said Mark Swanson of Milwaukee. “Let us make our own decisions.”

Swanson works for a fire protection company, an essential business under Evers’ order. But one of the main sources of the company’s business are restaurants, which have been closed for a month.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an essential business if your customers are non-essential,” he said.