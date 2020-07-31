Less than half of Madison police officers are city residents

Further, there’s a lack of research showing that residency requirements improve the relationship between a police department and the community, though some studies point to improving the diversity within a department.

Michael Gennaco, a principal of the OIR Group, wrote in an email that, in general, some officers may suggest they do not want to live in the same city that they work to avoid running into the same people they have arrested while on duty.

He said the concept of residency requirements carries some appeal: “Officers who live in the city they police might have more ownership in keeping their own city safe.” But he noted the lack of research showing that the “residency requirement is efficacious.”

Powers said officers are immersed in the city, whether they have a Madison address or not. Further, the city’s tight housing market makes buying a home in Madison challenging, especially for younger members of the department.