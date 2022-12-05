Less parking, fewer cars: Madison City Council to weigh traffic rules for new developments

The Madison City Council is set to vote on whether to impose rules on new developments that would require them to reduce vehicle traffic, a move officials see as a way to curb carbon emissions and the city's reliance on cars.

Known as "Transportation Demand Management," or TDM, the city's latest tweaking of its planning policies would require new developments or those trying to change an existing property to submit plans for how they would reduce parking or offer transit alternatives to their tenants and residents.

"By encouraging alternative ways of commuting and discouraging new car travel, TDM policies can help preserve road capacity and limit negative impacts of system-wide traffic such as air emissions, noise and congestion," according to city plans for the new system.

The new rules go before the City Council at its Tuesday night meeting.

Under the system, developers would have to rack up a certain number of points based on the different measures they take to reduce traffic. The number of points needed to satisfy city rules varies depending on the type of development, its location, its size and the amount of available parking.

For example, a new residential development with 100 to 150 units would need 19 points if it has one parking spot per unit. If it has two parking spots per unit, it would need 29 points.

For a 100,001-square-foot to 150,000-square-foot commercial development, 12 points are needed to satisfy the rules if the development is at use-specific base parking. If the development's parking is double that base, 27 points are needed.

Developments farther from Downtown and major roads outside the city's core would have to meet a lower point threshold, according to city plans. Downtown developments must meet all of the required points.

Those along major roads like East Washington Avenue, University Avenue, Park Street and Mineral Point Road must meet 90% of the points. The remainder of the city encircled by the Beltline must meet 80%, whereas areas beyond the Beltline need only meet 65%.

Developers would have a menu of dozens of possible options to reduce traffic, with each getting assigned a different point value based on its impact.

Providing tenants or workers a shuttle bus garners three points. Offering complimentary transit passes or installing a bike share station earns seven and six points, respectively.

The most advantageous options — parking fees, having employees give up their parking space for cash or not including parking in rent — get 10 points, the highest possible number.

To enforce the rules, the city will conduct site visits and require reports on TDM compliance and the commuting patterns of on-site employees or residents.

Madison already does some TDM but it's largely on an ad hoc basis and there's no city-wide set of rules.

Larger cities throughout the U.S. have implemented TDM, though the specifics vary. Seattle requires TDM measures for all employers, while Denver and St. Paul have applied it to new developments.

Give and take

The rollout of the new TDM rules has been met with some pushback from developers.

Development group Smart Growth Greater Madison has warned that TDM would discourage business growth and says the cost of imposing the new rules would get passed on to residential tenants and businesses in commercial developments.

Madison's lack of existing transit alternatives troubled the group too.

In its plans, Madison cited TDM policies in places like San Francisco, Seattle and Denver. Those cities have far more robust, built-out transportation systems that have actual alternatives for commuters.

According to admittedly dated, pre-pandemic data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019, 67% of people who work in Madison live outside the city where other transit options are limited or nonexistent.

"Unless and until it is faster to use transit rather than drive your own vehicle to and from work in Madison, commuters will continue to drive to and from work," Smart Growth said in a letter to the city.

Collaboration between groups like Smart Growth and city staff has resulted in some revisions to TDM plans.

Appeals process

Notably, the city built in an appeals process that allows owners of existing properties to file for a reduction in the total number of points they have to meet. But the city still considers this a "last resort" and property owners have to "demonstrate significant hardship" to get that relief.

Under current plans, existing properties will be subject to TDM if they want to do the following:

Increase total parking on site

Structurally expand a building

Apply for a use change or change a sub-use from one category to another

Change the overall composition of uses on the site

Even with the city's changes, Smart Growth continues to request other revisions.

The group wants some measures to have a higher point value so that developments can have a more practical path to compliance.

Other changes requested by the group include a more rigorous study of TDM's efficacy, a "sunset" provision to give the City Council the option of discontinuing the program after several years and eliminating requirements for use changes, among others.

"It still is going to be challenging to be able to put together a workable TDM plan for a future large office building out in the periphery of the city," said Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth.