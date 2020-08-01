Leinenkugel's to retire logo featuring Native American woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Leinenkugel's will no longer use an image of a Native American woman long associated with the Chippewa Falls-based brewery.

The Post-Cresent reports Leinenkugel's will begin to make changes to the logo and other imagery related to the brand in the coming months.

Company President Dick Leinenkugel said in a statement the brewery has been working to update the "look and feel" of the brand and ultimately decided to retire the image of the Native American woman.

The company's website said it has used Native American imagery on its label since the 1930s.

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, was founded in 1867 by Jacob Leinenkugel and acquired by Miller Brewing Company in 1988.

The move is the latest by companies to replace dated and racially insensitive advertising logos and characters as part of a cultural moment that took hold in the aftermath of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis Police custody and the ensuing Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Over the last few months, public spaces have lost statues, buildings have been stripped of names, and now consumer products are having a day of reckoning amid a nationwide reconsideration of once popularly accepted precepts.