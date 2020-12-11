Legislature's GOP-led election hearing light on hard evidence, heavy on speculation

Knudson also called on the Legislature to enact laws to restore confidence in the state's election process including; more specified rules on the delivery of absentee ballots; tightened rules on who qualifies as an indefinitely confined voter; and a reform of the state's central ballot counting process.

Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, said the committee plans to call on the Legislative Audit Bureau to audit election results in Milwaukee County. He added that many Wisconsin residents have "reasonable doubts about the accuracy and impartiality of this election."

Several speakers Friday raised concerns over the state's November election process, the recount that affirmed Biden had won Dane and Milwaukee counties, and ballot drop boxes used in communities like Madison and Milwaukee.

“Wisconsin’s electoral house is on fire," said Tom Sylke, an attorney who worked for Trump during the Milwaukee recount. "The Legislature is the only body in this state with the water to put that fire out … The voters can accept losing if they trust the election.”

Numerous state and federal officials, including Republican U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, have said there is no evidence of significant voter fraud that would overturn the results.