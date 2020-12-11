Legislature's GOP-led election hearing light on hard evidence, heavy on speculation

Several Democratic lawmakers signed out in protest of a GOP-led hearing regarding a purported legislative investigation of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election that included testimony rife with unfounded claims of voter fraud, but lacking in actual hard evidence.
Republican Dean Knudson, a member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he has not seen credible evidence of large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election, including dumps of ballots, fraud related to Dominion voting machines or any stop and restart of the counting of ballots, as some have alleged.
"There has been no credible evidence presented to the elections commission that any of these problems occurred in Wisconsin," Knudson said.
The joint public hearing by the Assembly and Senate Committees on Campaigns and Elections kicked off Friday with unsubstantiated claims of fraud by Dan O'Donnell, a Republican-friendly host on Milwaukee's 1130 WISN. Citing anonymous voters, O'Donnell made allegations of votes cast by dead residents, assisted living residents being misled into filing ballots for president-elect Joe Biden and malpractice by the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the name of COVID-19 safety protocols.
Also on Friday, Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek of Racine County rejected President Donald Trump's state lawsuit seeking to throw out thousands of ballots in Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties. Simanek said Wisconsin's voting laws were properly followed, and that Trump's attorneys had failed to adequately support their argument that elections officials erroneously interpreted absentee ballot law.
Knudson also called on the Legislature to enact laws to restore confidence in the state's election process including; more specified rules on the delivery of absentee ballots; tightened rules on who qualifies as an indefinitely confined voter; and a reform of the state's central ballot counting process.
Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, said the committee plans to call on the Legislative Audit Bureau to audit election results in Milwaukee County. He added that many Wisconsin residents have "reasonable doubts about the accuracy and impartiality of this election."
Several speakers Friday raised concerns over the state's November election process, the recount that affirmed Biden had won Dane and Milwaukee counties, and ballot drop boxes used in communities like Madison and Milwaukee.
“Wisconsin’s electoral house is on fire," said Tom Sylke, an attorney who worked for Trump during the Milwaukee recount. "The Legislature is the only body in this state with the water to put that fire out … The voters can accept losing if they trust the election.”
Numerous state and federal officials, including Republican U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, have said there is no evidence of significant voter fraud that would overturn the results.
Two hours into the hearing, Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, and Reps. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, and JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, announced they would no longer participate in the committee, citing frustration that they were not granted time to ask questions of some speakers due to GOP-enforced time constraints. Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, who attended the hearing in person, was the only Democratic lawmaker to stay at the hearing.
Several of the departing lawmakers, who were attended the public hearing remotely and said they would watch the remainder online, described the meeting as "a sham," which included invite-only testimony from several conservative partisans.
The five Democratic lawmakers issued a joint statement calling the hearing "exactly the kind of disgraceful display that we all feared it would be. It is clear that it does not focus on the real challenges facing our state, like addressing the urgent need for COVID-19 relief."
“This hearing does nothing but undermine our elections and election officials," they said. "Witnesses attacked our clerks and poll workers while Republicans gave them no serious opportunity to respond. We will not participate in this sham hearing any further.”
In written testimony, more than a dozen municipal clerks and election inspectors criticized lawmakers behind the public hearing for inviting testimony largely from conservative partisans and allies of President Donald Trump.
Only a two local election officials, Democratic Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Republican Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers member Rick Baas, were invited to speak, while Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe and Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg were not.
Village of Camp Douglas clerk Sarah Stark said in testimony she was "downright ashamed" of the persistent cries of election fraud, including from elected officials.
"We take the job of administering elections very seriously," Stark wrote. "What you are doing is telling each and every one of the 1,852 Municipal Clerks is we committed election fraud. I just can’t comprehend how you can begin to think that we all rallied together to commit this fraud on a municipal, county, or statewide level. This has to stop."
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before …
In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, handing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a d…
With the nation continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNC Committee announced first that delegates and then that most convention …
Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to d…
Continuing a decade-long trend in Wisconsin due in part to GOP-drawn legislative maps, Democratic candidates on Tuesday secured fewer legislat…
