Legislature's elections hearing to feature many partisans, including conservative talk show host

The witness list for the first hearing Friday in a purported legislative investigation of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is short on expert testimony and instead will launch into the spotlight an assemblage of conservative partisans, including a Milwaukee radio talk show host.
Dan O'Donnell, the Republican-friendly 1130 WISN host, leads the list of expected witnesses, which also includes two Republican state election commissioners, a former conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice and a U.S. Postal Service whistleblower whose claims were debunked.
The investigation's witness list only includes only a couple local election officials: Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, a Democrat; and Republican Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers member Rick Baas. The hearing is also slated to feature a number of "concerned Wisconsin residents."
Neither Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, nor Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg, were invited to speak at the hearing.
The witness list casts serious doubt on whether the committee is at all equipped to fulfill its alleged mission of determining the election's validity.
Vos last month announced he would convene the committee, which has the power to subpoena witnesses, in order to review how the election was administered and to answer whether the election was fair and legitimate, a task the completed statewide canvassing process already addressed.
State Republicans have so far refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Numerous state and federal officials, including Republican U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, have said there is no evidence of significant voter fraud that would overturn the results.
President Donald Trump and his allies have filed numerous lawsuits in state and federal court challenging the election, many of which have been dismissed.
The Republican co-chairs of the committee have repeatedly stated it's important to look into any claims being made that doubt the integrity of the election result. Committee co-chairwoman Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said Wednesday the committee may hold more hearings following Friday's.
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday criticized the hearing and said Trump, with his baseless claims alleging mass voter fraud, has set the nation down a "very dangerous path."
The witness list circulated by Assembly co-chair Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, includes 11 people, including O'Donnell; Republican election commissioners Dean Knudson and Bob Spindell; former conservative-backed state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman; conservative attorney Erick Kaardal, who led an unsuccessful lawsuit to throw out Wisconsin's election results; McDonell; Ken Dragotta, a Waukesha County Republican Party board member.
It also includes Ethan Pease, a U.S. Postal Service subcontractor who worked in Madison who has said the USPS backdated absentee ballots after the election. But even if that's true, it wouldn't affect the election result because the state only accepted ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
