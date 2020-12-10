Legislature's elections hearing to feature many partisans, including conservative talk show host

The witness list for the first hearing Friday in a purported legislative investigation of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is short on expert testimony and instead will launch into the spotlight an assemblage of conservative partisans, including a Milwaukee radio talk show host.

Dan O'Donnell, the Republican-friendly 1130 WISN host, leads the list of expected witnesses, which also includes two Republican state election commissioners, a former conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice and a U.S. Postal Service whistleblower whose claims were debunked.

The investigation's witness list only includes only a couple local election officials: Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, a Democrat; and Republican Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers member Rick Baas. The hearing is also slated to feature a number of "concerned Wisconsin residents."

Neither Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, nor Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg, were invited to speak at the hearing.

The witness list casts serious doubt on whether the committee is at all equipped to fulfill its alleged mission of determining the election's validity.