Legislature takes no immediate action during special session on police accountability

"The people of Wisconsin don’t want another task force or more delays—they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road," Evers said in a statement. "It’s disappointing that there’s no sense of urgency from Republicans, and it’s a let down to all the people who are asking us to lead. We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits."

Black legislators tore into Republicans for not taking action Monday, and said the package of bills introduced by Evers are just one step in the right direction. Black leaders also called for the Legislature to take up Medicaid expansion and other policies that would help reduce racial disparities within Wisconsin's Black community.

"Blame for Jacob Blake’s shooting does not fall at the hand of just one officer," said Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison. "That day, our community was failed by leaders in action, leaders who have long overlooked the systemic injustices in our policing system. They failed us. Our leaders have refused to make investments into the yes, Black communities and yes, to support Black lives."

On policing, Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, said he believes not all police officers are bad apples, but that just one or two impacts the entire police force.