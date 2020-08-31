Legislature takes no immediate action during special session on police accountability

The state Legislature gaveled in Monday afternoon for a 'skeletal session' called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on policing accountability and transparency without any debate and without most senators present.
Evers called the special session last week following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in order to take up police accountability legislation he introduced in June that would ban no-knock warrants, mandatory training on de-escalation techniques and create statewide standards on the police use of force.
But unlike most legislative sessions, Republican lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly didn't debate, or for the most part, show up, underscoring the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans on how to address police violence in the country. Rather, both chambers gaveled into a so-called skeletal session -- a ceremonial move devoid of any legislative debate or action -- that they plan to hold open until Thursday, when they could officially adjourn, or extend further.
Reps. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, gaveled in for the Assembly. Senate Chief Clerk Jeff Renk gaveled in for the Senate.
Few Republicans were present during the session, while group of Democrats, including the Legislative Black Caucus, addressed media beforehand.
Steineke, R-Kaukauna, addressed the media during the session in front of a dark Assembly chamber currently housing scaffolding for renovations.
Steineke told media gathered in the Capitol that meeting in a spur-of-the-moment special session to debate a package of major legislation is "just not how it works." He said the bills should go through the normal legislative process, which would take months of review by lawmakers and committees before possibly going to the floor.
He said the new task force created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to examine public safety and police policies and standards will instead review the legislation over the coming months and potentially develop other ideas to address police accountability. Steineke said he anticipates the Legislature would come to the floor by the first of the year with a broad package of bills.
"I think the momentum for change is clearly with us now, and so I want to capitalize on that," Steineke said when asked why Republicans didn't begin the process of developing policing legislation months ago, after the Minneapolis police killing of a Black man, George Floyd.
Under state law, the governor has the power to call lawmakers into session, but cannot force them to act and pass legislation. Accordingly, Republican lawmakers did not take action on Monday, just as they have done for other special sessions called by Evers on topics such as gun control and changes to the spring election in response to COVID-19.
The session comes amid a national outcry over police violence and systemic racism that has prompted a summer of civil unrest. It also comes as President Donald Trump, in the throes of his re-election bid, will move ahead with a planned trip to Kenosha in defiance of Evers' request he not visit the state amid civil unrest over racial injustice and police brutality.
"The people of Wisconsin don’t want another task force or more delays—they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road," Evers said in a statement. "It’s disappointing that there’s no sense of urgency from Republicans, and it’s a let down to all the people who are asking us to lead. We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits."
Black legislators tore into Republicans for not taking action Monday, and said the package of bills introduced by Evers are just one step in the right direction. Black leaders also called for the Legislature to take up Medicaid expansion and other policies that would help reduce racial disparities within Wisconsin's Black community.
"Blame for Jacob Blake’s shooting does not fall at the hand of just one officer," said Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison. "That day, our community was failed by leaders in action, leaders who have long overlooked the systemic injustices in our policing system. They failed us. Our leaders have refused to make investments into the yes, Black communities and yes, to support Black lives."
On policing, Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, said he believes not all police officers are bad apples, but that just one or two impacts the entire police force.
"Why is it that when men, women, children, Black and Brown people are being murdered, we don't change policy?" Haywood said. "We're faced with barriers, excused, political posturing and every reason in the world why we can't make change. We must address excessive force immediately."
Last week, an aide for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said GOP leaders would gavel into session in order to meet the requirements of the law, but would not ask for the attendance of lawmakers and would not debate proposed legislation.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement Monday morning the Assembly will open the special session after noon today, and said the way forward is through a Speaker's task force he announced last week that will focus on racial disparities, education opportunities, public safety and police policies and standards.
"After the tragic events this past week, the best way forward is not through divisive and partisan politics but through bipartisan cooperation," Vos said. "The Speaker’s Task Force is an opportunity to bring people together to find solutions."
Such legislative groups typically take months to research and develop policy proposals. Vos didn't provide a timeline for when he expects any legislation to be passed.
Steineke, who was appointed chairman of the task force, said it will be composed of a diverse set of participants, with few legislators.
Fitzgerald released a statement last week saying the chamber over the coming months plans to examine the police accountability legislation put forward by Evers, as well as a package of bills by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, to increase transparency and community involvement in law enforcement. Fitzgerald, however, provided no details on when, if at ever, the Senate would meet to pass legislation.
The legislation proposed by Evers would, among other things:
- establish statewide use of force standards for all law enforcement agencies that would allow deadly force only as a last resort
- prohibit discipline of law enforcement officers for reporting violations of the use of force policy
- develop a model use of force policy
- require eight hours of annual training on use of force options and de-escalation techniques
- ban chokeholds
- require the Department of Justice to publish an annual report on use of force incidents
- prohibits no-knock search warrants
Wanggaard's package of eight bills also aims at police accountability. The package of bills doesn't go as far as Evers in on use of force by simply requireing
Among other things, it would:
- prohibit cities and towns from reducing their law enforcement budgets
- create an Independent Use of Force Review Advisory Board that would investigate police use of force incidents and make recommendations as to how to prevent similar incidents in the future
- require law enforcement agencies to have a policy on use of force
- requires the public be involved in selection of police and fire commissioners in Madison and Milwaukee
- requires Department of Justice to publish an annual report on law enforcement use of force incidents.
- prohibits training the use of choke holds
Photos: Scenes from a week of unrest in Kenosha
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Looking back at week of unrest
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Hide child title
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.