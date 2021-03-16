Legislature takes action to protect conversion therapy, block PFAS rule

The Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday took action that will block a proposed administrative ban on gay conversion therapy as well as prevent new rules from going into place aimed at addressing contamination from PFAS, or so-called "forever chemicals."

Other legislation taken up by the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday would allow dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines, which the Assembly passed and now goes to the governor's desk; write into state law protections for pre-existing conditions provided in the Affordable Care Act, which the Assembly passed and now heads to the Senate; and create the first statutory guidelines for how to process sexual assault kits, which can help preserve physical evidence to aid in prosecution.

That bill was passed by the Senate and now goes to the Assembly. Another bill the Senate passed that now heads to the Assembly would require the teaching of the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5 through 8 and once in grades 9 through 12.