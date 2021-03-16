Legislature takes action to protect conversion therapy, block PFAS rule

The Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday took action that will block a proposed administrative ban on gay conversion therapy as well as prevent new rules from going into place aimed at addressing contamination from PFAS, or so-called "forever chemicals."
Other legislation taken up by the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday would allow dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines, which the Assembly passed and now goes to the governor's desk; write into state law protections for pre-existing conditions provided in the Affordable Care Act, which the Assembly passed and now heads to the Senate; and create the first statutory guidelines for how to process sexual assault kits, which can help preserve physical evidence to aid in prosecution.
That bill was passed by the Senate and now goes to the Assembly. Another bill the Senate passed that now heads to the Assembly would require the teaching of the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5 through 8 and once in grades 9 through 12.
During a flurry of activity Tuesday, lawmakers in the Senate also sparred over a joint resolution Senate Republicans passed to honor the life and commemorate the career of the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh after declining to pass a resolution honoring Black History month.
Republican senators voted along party lines to approve the bill. Sens. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, didn't vote.
Conversion therapy
Republican lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly relied upon provisions of Wisconsin's arcane administrative rules process laid out in state law to indefinitely block for the rest of the legislative session administrative rules put forward by Gov. Tony Evers' administration to effectively ban the use of conversion therapy — a means of attempting to change someone's sexual orientation — as well as one that would have helped regulate the use of materials PFAS is found in, such as firefighting foam and Teflon.
The Senate and Assembly on Tuesday both placed bills into committee that will effectively allow therapists, counselors and social workers to continue the heavily criticized practice of attempting to change gay and transgender people's sexual orientation that more than 20 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have already banned.
In Wisconsin, Milwaukee, West Allis, Shorewood, Cudahy, Glendale, Racine, Madison, Sheboygan, Appleton, Eau Claire and Superior ban conversion therapy for minors.
The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy, also known as "reparative therapy," "dangerous and discredited" and rejected by mainstream medical and mental health organizations for decades. The HRC references a 2007 report by the American Psychological Association that found very little methodologically sound research on sexual orientation conversion efforts and that the results of valid research indicate it's unlikely that people are able to change or reduce same-sex attractions or increase other-sex attractions through conversion therapy.
Both the American Psychological Association and American Medical Association have denounced gay conversion therapy.
In addition, the 2007 APA report said there are no valid studies of recent conversion therapy that would enable the association to say whether conversion therapy is safe or harmful and for whom. A 1993 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics concluded that therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation can provoke guilt and anxiety with little chance of success.
The Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work Examining Board within the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services developed an administrative rule last year updating conduct standards for marriage and family therapists, counselors and social workers. A provision in the rule would prohibit conversion therapy; that sparked an objection from the Legislature's rules committee in June.
The rules committee introduced a bill in January to block the rule from taking effect. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 20-12 to place the bill in committee, which effectively blocks the DSPS rule from going into effect since Evers' can't veto it since it won't reach his desk. The Senate voted 20-12 to place it in committee. All of the chamber's Democrats voted against the move.
The Republican-controlled Assembly also moved to place the rule in committee.
Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, who is openly gay, denounced conversion therapy as brainwashing, and said allowing it would harm young people.
"It doesn't work, it's a sham, it's a political talking point to make some people feel good, like Rush Limbaugh," Carpenter said, referring to the late radio host Senate Republicans would honor later in the day. "It's not the truth."
Mike Mikalsen, a spokesman for Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, said the committee's objections to the conversion therapy and PFAS rules, among others, were not based on the merits of the rules, but rather upon the belief that the rules went beyond the scope of state law.
Mikalsen referred to previous bills to ban conversion therapy that the Legislature never passed as evidence that a ban would need to be done through law, not the rules process.
PFAS
Republicans in the Senate and Assembly also placed in their respective committees a bill blocking a Department of Natural Resources rule aimed at combatting PFAS contamination, effectively preventing the rule from taking place for the rest of the legislative session. Like with the proposed conversion therapy ban, putting the bills in committee prevents Evers from being able to veto the Republican efforts to indefinitely block the DNR rule.
The rule was part of a bill Evers signed last year that banned the use of firefighting foam except in emergencies and during testing at facilities with DNR-approved containment and disposal rules. The rule dictated that foam-testing facilities must treat foam with incineration, carbon filtration or a custom system approved by the state DNR. It also prohibits the discharge of water with detectable amounts of PFAS.
While the law explicitly prohibits the discharge of PFAS-containing foam into storm or septic sewers, it does not define foam, which can be diluted in water without removing the PFAS.
The Republican Legislature’s rules committee voted in December along party lines Friday to strip key language from a newly adopted rule
Democrats accused the committee of “neutering” the state’s first law aimed at curbing PFAS contamination, while the committee’s GOP leaders agreed with industry groups who argued the DNR overstepped its authority.
Environmental groups oppose the GOP efforts to block the rule.
Mikalsen said Nass believes the DNR's rules went beyond the specific scope of the legislation Evers signed.
PFAS have been linked to cancer, liver disease and thyroid problems and may interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines. A recent study also found exposure to high levels of two common compounds leads to lower sperm count and smaller penises.
Concerning levels of PFAS have been found throughout Wisconsin in drinking water, groundwater, surface water, soil, sediments, air, fish and wildlife, as well as human blood samples.
The DNR is monitoring more than 40 PFAS contamination sites around the state, including one linked to a Marinette manufacturer of firefighting foam that could result in the state’s largest-ever environmental cleanup.
Several contaminated sites at the Dane County Regional Airport have been linked to training areas used for decades by the Wisconsin Air National Guard and local fire departments.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
