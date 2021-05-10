Legislature set to take first police votes since George Floyd killing

The Legislature this week is expected to take its first votes on police reform measures since George Floyd's death sparked a national reckoning on policing and racial justice.

The Senate is widely expected to pass a bipartisan package Tuesday and send it to the Assembly for consideration. The bills mostly deal with administrative changes and data gathering, not use-of-force policies.

Although more contentious proposals are still in the works, including restrictions on chokeholds and the establishment of a statewide use-of-force policy, Tuesday's vote will represent the first signs of movement in Wisconsin after GOP lawmakers ignored Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' calls for special sessions on police reform following Floyd's death last May in Minneapolis and again following the August police shooting of another Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

"This doesn't solve every problem, but I think that this really shows that there is transparency and areas where we can make that a little bit better and collect a little more information," Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a former police officer who co-sponsored the measures, said during a joint Milwaukee Press Club-WisPolitics.com virtual luncheon discussion Tuesday. "It's better for everyone to be able to see that."