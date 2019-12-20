Legislature seeks to intervene in federal voter purge case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved in an attempt to clean up the voter rolls.

It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.

Democrats are opposed to an immediate voter purge because past mailings have misidentified "movers" by a rate of 7%. Republicans say the purge is important because it will help ensure clean voter rolls. They say that even if a voter is mistakenly identified as a mover and taken off the rolls, it would not impede his or her right to vote because Wisconsin offers same-day voter registration, which requires ID and proof of residence.

Elections officials send the letters based on information obtained through the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags potential movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.