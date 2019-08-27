In a peculiar move, the Legislature's budget committee on Tuesday convened in a rare closed session at the request of the attorney general, but members didn't know details of why they were meeting.
As developments unfurl, the Joint Finance Committee's closed session, perhaps the first in at least three decades, could turn out to be the latest fallout from controversial lame duck legislation Republicans passed last December to limit the attorney general's authority to settle cases.
According to the meeting notice, the committee members were set to consider "one unnamed case submitted by the Department of Justice" they received notice of on Friday. Republican committee co-chair, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said members asked for more information about the unnamed case, but received none.
The Department of Justice declined to specify the nature of the meeting, but Democrats on the committee told reporters Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul was there to discuss a confidential settlement agreement with finance committee members.
Under the new lame duck law, the attorney general is required to seek the finance committee's approval to reach settlement agreements in certain cases.
But Democrats say the law has created complications Republicans did not intend. They said Kaul inferred to committee members that they would need to sign a nondisclosure agreement for the settlement to move forward. But both GOP and Democratic lawmakers, they said, were opposed to signing such an agreement.
"I’m not going to personally sign a nondisclosure," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point. "Because the attorney general was elected to do the job. The law Republicans passed to do the job isn’t working."
Committee members began their meeting in open session, but promptly went into closed session to deliberate.
In brief open session at the beginning of the finance meeting, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul requested the committee vote to convene in closed session "to discuss a confidential legal matter."
The committee voted to do so along party lines, with Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats opposed.
A Kaul spokeswoman declined to disclose any details of the request before the committee.
Democrats on the committee erupted into a rift with Republicans over the closed session, claiming it would be a violation of open meetings law.
The committee, in justifying a closed session, referenced a state statute allowing closed sessions "to confer with legal counsel on litigation under review by the Committee."
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, said the committee's reason for meeting in closed session doesn't meet the statutory requirement, arguing the finance committee is not involved in litigation. She openly questioned whether the JFC even has legal counsel.
"You are not following the statute, there is no basis for what you are doing," Taylor said.
The Republican committee co-chairs prevented them from debating the motion and swiftly called a vote to close the meeting to the public.
This story will be updated.