In a bizarre chain of events indicative of political turbulence ahead, Republicans who control the Legislature's budget committee on Tuesday declined to take action the attorney general said is required for him to move forward with an undisclosed multi-state settlement agreement.
The inaction of the Joint Finance Committee during closed session, perhaps the first in at least three decades, appears to be the latest fallout stemming from controversial lame-duck legislation Republicans passed in December limiting Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's authority to settle cases.
The political skirmish, still unresolved, resulted in Democrats blaming Republicans for creating unworkable laws blocking the attorney general from doing his job. It left Republicans fuming over the process and blaming the attorney general for requiring too much of them.
Under the new lame duck law, Kaul is required to seek the finance committee's approval to reach settlement agreements in certain cases.
Kaul on Tuesday told lawmakers they would need to sign a nondisclosure agreement for him to move forward in one particular, undisclosed, case, but lawmakers refused to do so. Kaul said such confidentiality agreements are standard procedure when settling cases.
The committee co-chairs, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, shared with reporters a letter they had sent to Kaul earlier this month discussing the matter. In the letter, they said they opposed signing nondisclosure agreements with the view that a closed session of the committee, designed to handle confidential information, would suffice.
They also said signing nondisclosure agreements would be unfair to the Legislature, claimed previous attorneys general have shared confidential information with the governor's office for decades without making them agree to secrecy. The co-chairs additionally argued a confidentiality agreement would be unnecessary since they gave their assurance such information would remain confidential.
To guarantee confidentiality in the settlement, Kaul asked lawmakers to sign the nondisclosure agreement without identifying the case or any details surrounding it.
According to the meeting notice, budget committee members were set to consider "one unnamed case submitted by the Department of Justice" they received notice of on Friday. Republican committee co-chair, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said members asked for more information about the unnamed case, but received none.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said the agreement, details of which he did not provide to lawmakers or the public citing confidentiality concerns,
"I’m not going to personally sign a nondisclosure," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point. "Because the attorney general was elected to do the job. The law Republicans passed to do the job isn’t working."
Committee members began their meeting in open session, but promptly went into closed session to deliberate.
In brief open session at the beginning of the finance meeting, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul requested the committee vote to convene in closed session "to discuss a confidential legal matter."
The committee voted to do so along party lines, with Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats opposed.
A Kaul spokeswoman declined to disclose any details of the request before the committee.
Democrats on the committee erupted into a rift with Republicans over the closed session, claiming it would be a violation of open meetings law.
The committee, in justifying a closed session, referenced a state statute allowing closed sessions "to confer with legal counsel on litigation under review by the Committee."
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, said the committee's reason for meeting in closed session doesn't meet the statutory requirement, arguing the finance committee is not involved in litigation. She openly questioned whether the JFC even has legal counsel.
"You are not following the statute, there is no basis for what you are doing," Taylor said.
The Republican committee co-chairs prevented them from debating the motion and swiftly called a vote to close the meeting to the public.
This story will be updated.