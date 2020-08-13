Legislature releases records of Staush Gruszynski sexual harassment probe

Wisconsin legislative human resource officials have released records from an investigation into Rep. Staush Gruszynski stemming from an incident last fall when he sexually harassed a staffer at a Madison bar.
The documents, released a week after the Cap Times spoke with the staffer, come two days after Gruszynski lost his re-election bid in a landslide to challenger Kristina Shelton, a race where the allegations have played a central role.
The staffer last week said the Green Bay Democrat had invited her back to his hotel room and threatened to follow her home after she repeatedly declined his advances on Oct. 30, 2019. Calling his behavior “calculated,” the staffer insisted it wasn’t “an offhand joke or a flirtatious comment.”
“It was an explicit conversation to pressure me to going back with him and having sex with him,” she said. “That’s what it was and people should know that that’s what it was.”
But Gruszynski said he "strongly" refutes any accusation his behavior was calculated and said no "accusations of threatening or intimidating the staffer was ever told to me." He also reiterated that he has said he “was incredibly drunk” and his comments were "unacceptable."
As of Friday when the report was published, the Cap Times was unable to review any records tied to the events. While the publication and other media outlets had initially requested them under the state’s open records law, HR denied it, leading to a lawsuit for the release of the documents.
Those were officially released Thursday. Lawyers for the HR officials in a Wednesday letter said after the staffer shared details of the incident last week, they developed a “new understanding that the Victim no longer objects to details of the incident” being released, as long as she remains anonymous.
“The LHRO has determined the legislative policy recognizing the strong public interest in allowing access now outweighs any interest in preserving the confidentiality of the details surrounding the events involving Representative Gruszynski,” the letter said.
The newly released information — including an investigation report dated Dec. 17, a statement from the staffer from Nov. 26, and screenshots of Facebook messages between Gruszynski and the staffer — confirms what the staffer, two of her friends and a Democratic lawmaker told the Cap Times last week.
The staffer, who began the evening with Gruszynski and several others before heading to two more downtown Madison bars, ended up at The Malt House on Madison’s east side with Gruszynski, who, in the presence of two of her friends, insisted she spend the night with him over her repeated objections.
In between, one of their stops was The Rigby Pub, which was packed full of Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers. After some time there, the staffer left to drive a fellow legislative employee home.
Shortly after, screenshots of Facebook messages between Gruszynski and the staffer showed Gruszynski messaged her repeatedly beginning just after 10 p.m. asking where she went. She asked whether he was still at The Rigby, and he told her he left but wasn’t yet back to his hotel.
After explaining she left The Rigby to take a fellow staffer home, he asked if he could meet her and they briefly went back and forth about where he was and who he was staying with.
He then sent her: “Where do you want me to meet you? That’s the question.”
She reminded him that he had said he was staying at a hotel downtown, and she asked him whether he needed a ride there. But he insisted she give him an address where he could meet her.
“I’ll come to you,” he wrote.
She suggested they meet at The Malt House. He agreed.
While there, the staffer in her written complaint detailed how Gruszynski had asked if he misread her signals, as she told the Cap Times. She then reminded him he was married but even if that wasn’t the case, their lawmaker-staffer relationship made his suggestions “highly inappropriate.”
“He kept saying ‘oh come on’ and ‘did I misread your signals?’ over and over again,” the staffer recalled in her Nov. 26 documentation of the incident. “He said, ‘No one has to know,’ ‘it can be quick,’ and “I can just follow you home, you know?’”
She recalled explaining to him that she had thought they were friends and she was worried about him being drunk and not knowing where he was. Feeling upset and scared to leave, she went to the bathroom and called a Democratic lawmaker as her friends waited at the bar. They later left, leaving Gruszynski at The Malt House.
Then, at 12:07 a.m., Gruszynski messaged her: “I’m headed back to the Hyatt. I apologize.
“For the general reaction. I appreciate you getting me home.”
Filing a complaint
The staffer shared details of the incident with HR on Nov. 1, the investigation report showed.
But it wasn’t until a few days later that she decided to pursue an informal complaint process, in which HR would meet with Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, Gruszynski and another lawmaker.
A few weeks passed, and the staffer contacted HR again and said she had changed her mind and was looking to file a formal complaint. After providing a written formal complaint and a list of witness names and phone numbers, as well as screenshots of the messages between her and Gruszynski that night, HR contacted Gruszynski and notified him an investigation was underway.
In the following weeks, HR spoke with four witnesses and Gruszynski, who said he didn’t recall anything from the night after being at The Rigby “because he must have been so drunk that he ‘blacked out’” and that that was the most drunk he had been “since college,” per the investigation.
He said he was told the next morning he “made inappropriate advances toward” the staffer. The documents noted he “tried to piece together that night with bar receipts.”
“He knows he purchased a large sum of alcohol at multiple establishments around the Capitol that night,” the investigation said.
Gruszynski said he told his wife what happened, has worked “to save their marriage/family” and has stopped drinking altogether. He then cried and asked HR to explain what exactly happened Oct. 30, the report said. After, he said, “he has no reason to believe it isn’t true or that [the staffer]/others would lie about the event” and he apologized for his actions.
“I feel incredibly guilty and remorseful,” he said, according to the investigation file. “I can’t remember what I did, but I am taking proactive steps, because my job is important to me. I don’t want to ever treat anyone that way again, and I want to stay married and see my daughter.”
Few details of the investigation and its findings were made public in mid-December, when the Assembly’s top Democrats urged Gruszynski to step down after news about HR’s substantiation of the staffer’s verbal sexual harassment complaint was released. At the time, Hintz stripped Gruszynski of his committee assignments and said he was no longer able to caucus with Democrats.
But throughout, the staffer has dealt with feelings of fear and anxiety when returning to the Capitol each day for work. One lawmaker HR interviewed said in December that there were concerns the staffer would “quit in the near future because of the effect the incident has had on her.”
The staffer told the Cap Times she would lock herself in her Capitol office and routinely ask a friend or fellow staffer to walk her into work, afraid she’d run into Gruszynski in the building.
She said she ultimately came forward last week because of the stakes of Tuesday’s election, her desire to protect the work she put in to getting a job in the Capitol and an urge to set the record straight.
“Just because you’re a legislator does not give you more of a right to be in that building than me,” the staffer said. “I have a right to be in that building and do my job and feel safe.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.