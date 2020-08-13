Legislature releases records of Staush Gruszynski sexual harassment probe

After explaining she left The Rigby to take a fellow staffer home, he asked if he could meet her and they briefly went back and forth about where he was and who he was staying with.

He then sent her: “Where do you want me to meet you? That’s the question.”

She reminded him that he had said he was staying at a hotel downtown, and she asked him whether he needed a ride there. But he insisted she give him an address where he could meet her.

“I’ll come to you,” he wrote.

She suggested they meet at The Malt House. He agreed.

While there, the staffer in her written complaint detailed how Gruszynski had asked if he misread her signals, as she told the Cap Times. She then reminded him he was married but even if that wasn’t the case, their lawmaker-staffer relationship made his suggestions “highly inappropriate.”

“He kept saying ‘oh come on’ and ‘did I misread your signals?’ over and over again,” the staffer recalled in her Nov. 26 documentation of the incident. “He said, ‘No one has to know,’ ‘it can be quick,’ and “I can just follow you home, you know?’”