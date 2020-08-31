Legislature poised to ignore Tony Evers call for special session on police accountability

The state Legislature is planning to gavel in Monday afternoon for a 'skeletal session' called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on policing accountability and transparency without any debate and without most senators present.
Evers called the special session last week following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in order to take up police accountability legislation he introduced in June that would ban no-knock warrants, mandatory training on de-escalation techniques and create statewide standards on the police use of force.
The session comes amid a national outcry over police violence and systemic racism that has prompted a summer of civil unrest. It also comes as President Donald Trump, in the throes of his re-election bid, will move ahead with a planned trip to Kenosha in defiance of Evers' request he not visit the state amid civil unrest over racial injustice and police brutality.
But unlike most legislative sessions, Republican lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly don't plan to debate, or for the most part, show up, underscoring the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans on how to address police violence in the country.
"This moment demands more than task forces or empty procedural gestures," Evers said in a statement last week. "Wisconsinites deserve elected officials who will show up to work and lead on the challenges facing our state."
Under state law, the governor has the power to call lawmakers into session, but cannot force them to act and pass legislation. Accordingly, Republican lawmakers do not plan to take action on Monday, just as they have done for other special sessions called by Evers on topics such as gun control legislation and changes to the spring election in response to COVID-19.
Last week, an aide for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said GOP leaders would gavel into session in order to meet the requirements of the law, but would not ask for the attendance of lawmakers and would not debate proposed legislation.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement Monday morning the Assembly will open the special session after noon today, and said the way forward is through a Speaker's task force he announced last week that will focus on racial disparities, education opportunities, public safety and police policies and standards.
"After the tragic events this past week, the best way forward is not through divisive and partisan politics but through bipartisan cooperation," Vos said. "The Speaker’s Task Force is an opportunity to bring people together to find solutions."
Such legislative groups typically take months to research and develop policy proposals. Vos didn't provide a timeline for when he expects any legislation to be passed.
Fitzgerald released a statement last week saying the chamber over the coming months plans to examine the police accountability legislation put forward by Evers, as well as a package of bills by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, to increase transparency and community involvement in law enforcement. Fitzgerald, however, provided no details on when, if at ever, the Senate would meet to pass legislation.
The legislation proposed by Evers would, among other things:
- establish statewide use of force standards for all law enforcement agencies that would allow deadly force only as a last resort
- prohibit discipline of law enforcement officers for reporting violations of the use of force policy
- develop a model use of force policy
- require eight hours of annual training on use of force options and de-escalation techniques
- ban chokeholds
- require the Department of Justice to publish an annual report on use of force incidents
- prohibits no-knock search warrants
Wanggaard's package of eight bills also aims at police accountability. The package of bills doesn't go as far as Evers in on use of force by simply requireing
Among other things, it would:
- prohibit cities and towns from reducing their law enforcement budgets
- create an Independent Use of Force Review Advisory Board that would investigate police use of force incidents and make recommendations as to how to prevent similar incidents in the future
- require law enforcement agencies to have a policy on use of force
- requires the public be involved in selection of police and fire commissioners in Madison and Milwaukee
- requires Department of Justice to publish an annual report on law enforcement use of force incidents.
- prohibits training the use of choke holds
