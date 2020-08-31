Legislature poised to ignore Tony Evers call for special session on police accountability

Under state law, the governor has the power to call lawmakers into session, but cannot force them to act and pass legislation. Accordingly, Republican lawmakers do not plan to take action on Monday, just as they have done for other special sessions called by Evers on topics such as gun control legislation and changes to the spring election in response to COVID-19.

Last week, an aide for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said GOP leaders would gavel into session in order to meet the requirements of the law, but would not ask for the attendance of lawmakers and would not debate proposed legislation.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement Monday morning the Assembly will open the special session after noon today, and said the way forward is through a Speaker's task force he announced last week that will focus on racial disparities, education opportunities, public safety and police policies and standards.

"After the tragic events this past week, the best way forward is not through divisive and partisan politics but through bipartisan cooperation," Vos said. "The Speaker’s Task Force is an opportunity to bring people together to find solutions."