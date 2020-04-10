Legislature plans to meet next week on COVID-19 response legislation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The GOP-led Legislature plans to convene in extraordinary session next week to take up legislation in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

While official legislation has not been provided and it remains undetermined which days both chambers will meet, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, released a joint statement Friday that the extraordinary session is set to begin Tuesday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"We continue to work with members of the minority party on the legislation," according to the statement. "We’re confident that this plan will make the necessary legislative changes to help Wisconsin deal with the extensive challenges from this public health crisis, while also protecting the integrity of our state budget.”

A draft memo of proposed legislation provided this week by Gov. Tony Evers’ office included language to further weaken the governor’s authority by giving the state’s GOP-led budget committee the ability to cut spending on schools, health care and employee pay, among other things.

However, that proposed language was later removed, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, signaled in a Thursday tweet.