Legislature plans to meet next week on COVID-19 response legislation

The GOP-led Legislature plans to convene in extraordinary session next week to take up legislation in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
While official legislation has not been provided and it remains undetermined which days both chambers will meet, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, released a joint statement Friday that the extraordinary session is set to begin Tuesday.
"We continue to work with members of the minority party on the legislation," according to the statement. "We’re confident that this plan will make the necessary legislative changes to help Wisconsin deal with the extensive challenges from this public health crisis, while also protecting the integrity of our state budget.”
A draft memo of proposed legislation provided this week by Gov. Tony Evers’ office included language to further weaken the governor’s authority by giving the state’s GOP-led budget committee the ability to cut spending on schools, health care and employee pay, among other things.
However, that proposed language was later removed, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, signaled in a Thursday tweet.
Other items in the GOP-proposed legislation included waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and waiving late payment fees and interest on missed property tax payments through Oct. 1.
Other provisions in the package include increasing the state’s bonding power for refunding state debt from about $6.8 billion to $7.5 billion and prohibiting an insurance provider from discriminating against a COVID-19 patient.
The package also would ease credentialing requirements on health care workers during the emergency declaration, but also eliminate the state’s 120-hour training requirement for nurse aides and replace it with the federal 75-hour requirement. The Legislature tried to reduce the training requirement in the most recent session, but Evers ultimately vetoed the bill.
The Assembly and Senate have tested their ability to hold a virtual legislative session.
In late-March, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to take up a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely and boost health care staffing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.