Legislature passes bill to allow takeout drinks; GOP seeks to give Legislature more control over federal coronavirus funds

The Senate also passed legislation on a voice vote that still needs approval from the Assembly that would allow most alcohol retailers, including grocery stores and restaurants, to take alcohol orders online or by phone and deliver them to people parked on the premises.

Stimulus oversight

The Senate voted 18-12 and the Assembly voted 59-36 along party lines to pass a bill that would give the Legislature more control over COVID-19 stimulus funds.

Evers has vowed to veto the legislation once it reaches his desk. If the measure is vetoed, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans "will have no choice but to go to court."

Control over federal stimulus money has again become a major issue in state government with the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, a bill signed by President Joe Biden that will direct $3.2 billion to the state of Wisconsin, $2.3 billion to local governments and $189 million for critical infrastructure projects.

Evers already had broad discretion to spend the roughly $2 billion directed to Wisconsin through the CARES Act last year for the state's COVID-19 response.