Legislature passes bill to allow take-out drinks; GOP seeks to give Legislature more control over federal coronavirus funds

“Charlie’s closed because of this bill not getting passed earlier,” Heide said.

The Senate also passed legislation on a voice vote that still needs approval from the Assembly that would allow most alcohol retailers to take online or phone alcohol orders and deliver them to people parked on the premises. Establishments ranging from grocery stores to bars and restaurants would be allowed to take such orders under the legislation.

Stimulus oversight

The Senate voted 18-12 and the Assembly voted 59-36 along party lines to pass a bill that would give the Legislature more control over COVID-19 stimulus funds.

Evers has vowed to veto the legislation once it reaches his desk. If the measure fails to pass, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans "will have no choice but to go to court."

Control over federal stimulus money has again become a major issue in state government with the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, a bill signed by President Joe Biden that will direct $3.2 billion to the state of Wisconsin, $2.3 billion to local governments and $189 million for critical infrastructure projects.