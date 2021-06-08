Legislature, Josh Kaul sue each other in pair of lawsuits over lame-duck laws

The court's ruling, however, didn't close the door on future lawsuits, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn noting that the court's ruling doesn't specifically address how the laws are applied, opening the door to the lawsuits filed last week and this week by Republicans as well as Kaul.

Kaul's lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, asks for it to suspend the lame-duck law requirement that DOJ seek approval to settle cases in two categories: enforcement of consumer protection and environmental protection laws; and claims on behalf of executive agencies relating to the administration of programs they are charge to execute by law. DOJ argues that these provisions, as applied, violate the constitutional separation of powers.

Both the new lawsuit from Kaul and the one from the Republican Legislature are a second shot at litigating the laws after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take up their requests directly.

The Vos lawsuit asked the high court to address the same issues in the suit filed by the Legislature and Jarchow, and the same goes for new lawsuit filed by Kaul. If adjudicated by lower courts, the cases could make their way back to the state Supreme Court.